Exclusive: Mary J. Blige Turned Her Anthem ‘Be Happy’ Into A New Lifetime Film About Choosing Yourself

Mary J. Blige wrote “Be Happy” in 1994, a time when Black women weren’t openly and unapologetically choosing bliss. Now, the classic track has inspired a new Lifetime movie.

Be Happy, directed by Gabourey Sidibe, reflects a cultural shift Blige has witnessed firsthand. “They’re understanding their worth,” she tells ESSENCE of today’s Black woman. “That’s why it’s different now. A lot of women are taking control of their happiness because they understand their value.”

The film follows Val (played by Tisha Campbell), an empty-nester at a crossroads. As cracks in her marriage deepen, she travels to a new city and begins a journey of rediscovery, connecting with a charming yet evasive stranger (Mekhi Phifer) while learning who she is outside of being of service to others. Blige understands the story’s emotional breaking point intimately.

“If you don’t take control of your own life and understand your worth, nobody else will,” she says.

For Sidibe, actress, author, director, and mother of 1-year-old twins, the story was inspiring. “In this story, she has lost herself,” she says of Val. “It’s a great reminder to me not to lose myself. Just because I put my kids first doesn’t mean I have to go last. It doesn’t mean I don’t get joy.”

At its core, Be Happy is a love story centered on self. “She’s meeting herself,” Sidibe says. “It’s her falling in love with her.” She sees this as a powerful message worth sharing. “I do want to pass on lessons to my children that they are valued and that they need to value their life and their love. They need to value what happiness is to them,” she shares.

Happiness, for Blige, became a non-negotiable as she prepared for a major change in her life.

“Before my divorce is when I realized that I really needed to be happy, genuinely, from the inside. Not just happy because my hair looked nice, happy because I have a nice jacket, or I’m happy because I have great makeup. Happy from the inside out. That’s where the whole “Good Morning Gorgeous” theme came from,” she explains.

Long before affirmations became a movement, “Be Happy” gave listeners permission to speak their truths, especially in a world that often praises Black women for sacrificing. “Truth resonates across generations,” Blige says. “When you’re honest, it just keeps resonating.”

Now the message has reached fans, visually, through the film. In the project, Sidibe was intentional about portraying guilt-free intimacy on screen. “It’s not about the man,” she says. “It’s about [Val]. No matter who she ends up with, the story is Val ending up with Val.”

Physical transformation plays a symbolic role in the film as well. It’s a familiar trope rooted in emotional release that Blige, who has worn many iconic looks, can relate to.

“I know you saw Waiting to Exhale,” she says, recalling Angela Bassett’s memorable haircut scene. “That’s what liberated her. That’s what made her leave the past behind. It’s drastic, but sometimes you need something drastic to leave the past behind.”

Mona Scott-Young, Gabourey Sidibe, Tisha Campbell, Mary J. Blige and Gayle King speak onstage at Lifetime’s Premiere Screening for Mary J Blige Presents “Be Happy” held at Hearst Tower on February 04, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Both women see evolution as essential to getting to happy. “If I’m stagnant, I might as well be dead,” Blige says. “I’d rather hurt changing than hurt staying the same.” Sidibe echoes that sentiment in her move behind the camera. “I took this job on because I want a little more agency,” she says. “As an actress, I am mostly sort of regurgitating someone else’s point of view and somebody else’s words, and that sort of thing, which I love to do. But as a director, I had so much more control over the world created, and that’s what this film gave to me. A little more control over my art.”

Be Happy is part of Blige’s multi-picture deal with Lifetime, a network both women praise for supporting female-driven stories. Up next for the superstar is a Las Vegas residency that will allow her to connect with fans and her art in a new way.

“My career brings me joy, just looking at the peaks and the valleys and the trials and tribulations that I’ve come through,” Blige says. “It just brings me joy to know that I’m still here.”

Be Happy is now streaming on Lifetime and can be watched at Lifetime.com. Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story – The Las Vegas Residency debuts Friday, May 1, 2026. Tickets are available now.