Hollywood’s Newest Voices: BAFTA Reveals The 2025 Breakthrough US Cohort

BAFTA North America has officially revealed its 2025 Breakthrough US cohort, which is a group of 12 rising creatives whose work is already reshaping film, television, and games. The annual initiative is one of the organization’s most respected programs, designed to spotlight and support talent on the verge of major career leaps. For its sixth year in the United States, BAFTA Breakthrough continues its mission of opening doors, fostering community, and helping emerging artists navigate the entertainment industry.

This year’s cohort reflects several disciplines, from acting and directing to game design, cinematography, and songwriting. Selected by an impressive jury of cross-industry leaders, the 2025 class includes actor Brandon Wilson, director Brittany Shyne, actor Chase Infiniti, voice performer Erika Ishii, writer-director-actor Eva Victor, writer-producer Frida Perez, creative director Karla Reyes, cinematographer Mia Cioffi Henry, writer-director Min Ji “Maggie” Kang, documentary director Paige Bethmann, and game studio head Xalavier Nelson Jr.

Among the newly announced creatives is actor and musician Miles Caton, whose breakout role as Sammie in Ryan Coogler’s hit film Sinners earned him global attention. Caton delivered one of the film’s standout performances, and he also co-wrote the emotional track “Last Time (I Seen the Sun),” adding a musical imprint to the project’s cultural momentum. For BAFTA, his inclusion is a recognition of both his artistic versatility and the promise of what’s ahead.

Being selected, Caton says, still feels unreal. “There’s so many amazing creatives, actors, and visionaries that have been a part of BAFTA for so long,” he shared. “To be a part of this list, to be a part of people who have made an impact this year—it’s kind of surreal.”

The Breakthrough program offers a full year of mentorship, industry meetings, access to BAFTA events, and opportunities to connect with leaders across the organization’s 14,000-strong global membership. For Caton, who is navigating his first major year in Hollywood, the timing couldn’t be better. “This is my first real year being in the industry and trying to understand how certain things work,” he explained. “Being able to learn from people who have been doing this for a long time—that’s a real way to grow.”

He also spoke candidly about adjusting to public life, sharing that he relies heavily on his support system and his instincts. “I’m kind of an introverted person,” he said. “A lot of times I go into a situation very observant. It’s a switch you have to turn on—so you can learn, give information, make connections, and build real relationships.”

Even with the success of Sinners, Caton is focused on expanding his musical footprint. “I’m really excited to show the world my art,” he said. “I’m a city kid, and I want to tell that story. People might think I just showed up, but it’s been a long journey—YouTube videos, singing background, developing underground. I’m pacing myself, but I’m excited for what’s next.”

As this initiative continues shaping the next generation of cultural leaders, this year’s cohort represents a thrilling snapshot of the voices steering the future of the screen arts forward. “The BAFTA Breakthrough US program continues to be a beacon for emerging excellence, and this year’s cohort exemplifies the power of bold, imaginative storytelling. At a moment when hurdles to building sustainable careers in entertainment are as difficult as ever and programs like this are shuttering, BAFTA remains steadfast in its belief and investment in the next generation.” said Courtney LaBarge Bell, Executive Director BAFTA North America.

“It is a privilege to witness such exceptional talent stepping into their own and to celebrate the moments when their artistry truly takes flight,” she adds. “Their vision, dedication, and fearlessness have left a lasting impression on us all. We hope this year-long program strengthens their path toward long, meaningful careers shaped by curiosity and craft. Congratulations to our 2025 cohort, your achievements are remarkable, and we are honored to champion your journey.”