‘Atlanta’ Will Return With Two New Seasons in 2021

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Atlanta fans can get excited because the award-winning FX series is set to return next year with two new seasons.

FX President John Landgraf said Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Los Angeles that Season 3 and Season 4 will both be coming out in 2021 as they’ll be shot back to back, IndieWire reports.

Landgraf added that series creator Donald Glover pushed for even more episodes since his writers room was churning out such great ideas.

“Initially, his intent was to make 16 episodes that would be broken up into eight and eight. He came back to us recently because things went so well in the writers room and asked if we would support 10 episodes. We said yes. So the first of those two seasons will be 10,” Landgraf said.

The most recent season of FX’s Atlanta aired back in 2018. The show has been delayed for so long due to Glover’s filming schedule, specifically with Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King, which recently hit theaters.

Landgraf also explained that parts of the show, usually filmed in its namesake city, will also be filming outside of the country. He didn’t explain where these shoots would take place, but he did give a glimpse of the show’s airing schedule in 2021.

“The plan is that one would air I think in January, so early next year. And then the other would air, I think, later that year, somewhere around the fall. There’ll be less than a year break between them. I can’t tell you how excited I am,” Landgraf said.

Atlanta stars Glover as Earn, a struggling music manager of his cousin, Alfred Miles, played by Brian Tyree Henry. The series also stars Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield.



