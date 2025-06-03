Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut On Fame, Representation, And The Journey From Stage To Screen

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut. Makeup: Camara Aunique / Floral Arrangement: Tobore Oweh. Courtesy of Mark Clennon Photography.

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut is a people person, but not in the traditional sense. As I approached her for our interview at Soho House in West Hollywood last month, she was seated alone in the back lounge with a quiet presence that commanded the room. Dressed in a stylish Mifland work jacket, her firm handshake exuded confidence, setting the tone for the conversation that was to come.

“I’m genuinely interested in people—I want to know about their backgrounds, I want to know about their lives,” she tells me as walked to our table. It was evident from the start—her warm smile, her light laughter at small moments, and the ease with which she engaged not just with me but with those around us. From the waitress to her team, she radiated a natural charisma that made everyone feel acknowledged and welcomed.

After sitting down, our dialogue unfolded between periodic visits from a waitress taking food orders and offering water refills. “No, thank you,” Ashlei responds, her polite Southern charm shining through. This small gesture hinted at her North Carolina upbringing—a place she later described with pride. Before diving into the interview, we exchanged musings about Los Angeles, her career trajectory, and the delicate balance between theater and screen. With the tenth season of Chicago Med wrapping up and the world at her feet, Chestnut is poised to take it all on, one compelling role at a time.

Raised in Charlotte—often called the Queen City—Chestnut was drawn to performance early on. She attended Northwest School of the Arts, majoring in Theatre with a minor in Dance, before earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2015. All of this eventually led her to New York, where she honed her craft on the fast-paced theater scene. “That city taught me my hustle,” she says. “I think now I’m at a place in my career where I’m able to take a breath—and I feel like LA grants me that breath.”

The atmospheres of the Big Apple and Los Angeles are polar opposites in several ways. For one, New York is a location that gives you all seasons, and when it gets cold, you feel it. Its inhabitants are also filled with ambition, which makes you adopt that “get-up-and-get-after-it” attitude. California can be a bit more tranquil at times; something that resonates deeply with Chestnut’s soul. While she embraces the serenity of her current home, the drive instilled in her by NYC remains a defining force. “It’s just a really good feeling to be so close to the beach, and I can drive up north to the mountains if I want,” she shares, her voice tinging with appreciation. “I have a little bit of everything here that really spoke to me.”

With standout efforts in theater productions such as A Christmas Carol, The Crucible, and A Doll’s House, Part 2, Chestnut was able to showcase her versatility. Yes, Broadway was her entrance point into the industry, but film and television was something that she always wanted to do. At just three years old, she says an episode of Barney and Friends is what prompts her to pursue acting. “I told her ‘I want to be in the TV,’” she says with a laugh, recalling the conversation she had with her mother some years ago.

“I’m very much a theater actor,” she explains. “But I’ve always been attracted to the medium of television. I like the ability to have different takes, and trying it in different ways, but I also love the aspect of theater where I have a new audience every night.”

As more people began to fill the space, the background noise rose around us—conversations and laughter weaving together into a low hum. Our talk became more focused, more deliberate. “Do you need me to repeat my answer?” Ashlei asked, a subtle nod to her Southern hospitality and genuine care for being understood. She was fully present in the moment, making sure that every point was clear and every thought shared with intention.

For Chestnut, the transition to the small screen wasn’t something she rushed—it happened naturally, when the time was right. In 2015, she landed her first television part in Fox’s Gotham and hasn’t looked back since. In the years that followed, she appeared in The Good Fight, Rap Sh!t, and NCIS: Los Angeles. Her big break, however, came in 2023 when she became part of a historic science fiction franchise.

“I think that moment wasn’t until I booked Star Trek,” she confesses, a hint of disbelief still present. “Having our premiere at the Chinese Theater, being interviewed on that red carpet—and then LeVar Burton was playing my dad—I grew up watching him on Reading Rainbow. He is my childhood.” That experience not only solidified her place in Hollywood but also opened doors to new and exciting projects.

This past Christmas, she starred alongside Etienne Maurice in Mistletoe & Matrimony. I’ve always felt that holiday films are a rite of passage for any actor—you’ve got to get one under your belt before it’s all said and done. Ashlei shares that sentiment, joking, “My last name is Chestnut, so I’m always in the Christmas spirit.” With this film, she was the focal point, the number one on the call sheet—a coveted position for any actor, especially for a Black woman, and one that comes with immense responsibility.

“People look to you,” she tells me with a concentrated gaze. “If we’re behind on time or something on set is in disarray they’re looking at you to see how you react. I’m a naturally positive person anyway, but it’s you that sets the tone, and I’m learning that as well.”

The combination of Ashlei’s film, television, and theater experience has shaped her journey, culminating in her impactful presence on NBC’s Chicago Med, which has not only garnered her widespread recognition but has also deepened her connection to her craft. Now in her second season, Ashlei has fully embraced Naomi Howard, a third-year student doctor in the bustling emergency department of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Her portrayal has resonated deeply with longtime viewers, who have praised her sharp intellect, emotional range, and the compelling development of her character’s story arc.

Navigating Hollywood as a Black woman comes with its own challenges, and Chestnut is fully aware of such. She understands that the barriers are often systemic, rooted in limited representation and a lack of meaningful opportunities for actors of color. These realities have fueled her determination not only to excel as an actress but also to use her platform to lift up the next wave of aspiring entertainers.

“Part of my role, I feel, as an actor and a writer, is to create those stories and open those doors, not only for myself, but for the next generation,” she says. Her commitment extends beyond her personal success, she aims to influence the narratives being told and ensure that BIPOC voices are heard and seen on screen.

As with most pursuits, uncertainty is just part of the process. This industry, as many have come to realize, is especially unpredictable—but this actress isn’t as “scared” as she once was, she tells me. “I know what’s for me won’t pass me. I know God has my back. I know I’m not going to be left out to dry, and I’m writing my own things. That grants me that extra security blanket.” This conviction allows her to embrace the volatility of the business with grace.

Before our meeting came to a close, I thought about all of Ashlei’s experiences—the ones we discussed, at least. The obstacles she’s navigated, the paths she’s forged, and the determination she’s carried with her into every role. When I asked her to reflect on the biggest lesson she’s learned so far, her answer was both thoughtful and revealing.

“That’s a good question; I’ve had to learn not to have a scarcity mindset,” she responds. “I’ve had to learn about abundance. I’m huge on manifesting. I have a vision board. I have mantras. That’s been something that I’ve learned that’s really powerful in this world. I think I’ve learned that my words are powerful, and what I say about myself can really come true.”