Ashanti To Be Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Photo Credit: Aaron Poole

Today, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that award-winning musician Ashanti will receive the 2,718th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 7. Tichina Arnold and Ja Rule will assist in unveiling the star, along with Lupita Sanchez-Cornejo.

“Ashanti is an award-winning singer, author, actress and executive producer,” said Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer. “She has proven her talent in many different Hollywood industries and is an example for young girls who want to be in the ‘biz’”

Since beginning her career in 2002, Ashanti released five additional studio albums and received a Grammy, two American Music Awards, six ASCAP Awards, along with a long list of others. Her self-titled debut sold over 500,000 units in its first week – making it the highest debut by a female artist in SoundScan history – earning her the #1 spot on the Billboard Top 200.

After conquering the music industry, the artist raised in Glen Cove, New York, decided to explore a career in acting. Although she had previous roles in Malcolm X, Who’s The Man, Bouge!, and Bride and Prejudice, Ashanti appeared in The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz in her first big telefilm performance. She also did voice over work as Randi in the Disney-animated series The Proud Family and received roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, NBC’s American Dreams, and starred in Coach Carter, alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

Ashanti has built her brand with several major partnerships with companies such as with AMC Beauty, Herbal Essences, Pretty Little Thing, and EQ Exchange, and is ]set to release a book of poetry entitled Foolish/Unfoolish: Reflections on Love, later this year.

Ashanti’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be dedicated in the category of Recording at 7060 Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday, April 7, at 11:30 am PDT.