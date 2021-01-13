Ashanti And Keyshia Cole Verzuz Rescheduled For The (Final?) Time

After getting sidelined by COVID-19 and a coup attempt, the Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Verzuz has been rescheduled.

According to the official Verzuz account, the live event will take place on January 21 “rain, sleet, hail, snow let’s go.” The IG post continued, ” Join us Thursday, January 21st as we kick off the first #VERZUZ of 2021 with @Ashanti and @KeyshiaCole. Thank you everyone for being patient with us. We can’t wait for this magical night with Keyshia and Ashanti.”

Ashanti was originally scheduled to face off in person with Cole on December 12th but the Always On Time singer had her participation delayed when she tested positive for COVID-19.

Fans who had planned watch parties and pulled out their pink rhinestone-covered Razr phones were disappointed about the postponement but they dutifully dusted off their Baby Phat coats to get ready for the new date of January 9.

Sadly, the rise in new COVID-19 infections and the horrifying siege on the nation’s Capitol shut it down for the second time.

“Hey y’all!! Unfortunately the pandemic strikes again Of course we were all ready for the @verzuztv but due to the recent spike in Coronavirus cases along with everything else going on in our Country @applemusic wanted to ensure the health and safety of staff, production @keyshiacole & myself first. Having already experienced COVID-19 I completely understand,” wrote Ashanti on Instagram.

Shortly after announcing the postponement, Verzuz announced that the series would be returning to a remote format for the foreseeable future. “As much as we enjoy having everyone together in the same room, to protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together, we’ll be going back to separate locations for a bit.”

See Keyshia Cole and Ashanti go head to head Thursday, January 21 on Instagram Live or Apple TV at 5PM (PT) /8PM (ET).