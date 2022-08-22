Ariana DeBose To Star In New Thriller ‘House of Spoils’

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose will star in the new psychological thriller from Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television titled House of Spoils.

Written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, the upcoming film will center around DeBose, who plays an ambitious chef in the process of opening her first restaurant. Throughout House of Spoils, she experiences several obstacles, including the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is set to start production this fall and will premiere on Prime Video.

“Since Blow the Man Down, we have been huge fans of Bridget and Danielle’s unique filmmaking voice and knew we needed to be a part of whatever they wanted to do next,” said Julie Rapaport, Head of Movies at Amazon Studios. “Pairing their thrilling script with Ariana’s incredible talent is a dream come true, and we could not be more excited to bring this story to the screen and to our customers around the world.”

For her critically-acclaimed performance as Anita in West Side Story, DeBose earned Oscar, BAFTA, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild awards. Upon her winning her Oscar, she became the first openly queer Afro-Latina to win an Academy Award. She is set to star in Sony’s Kraven the Hunter, which will be released on January 13, Matthew Vaughn’s action film Argylle for Apple, along with having a starring role in Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s space thriller I.S.S.

“We’re excited to see Ariana’s fresh, bold and spirited energy that won her an Oscar in a role that is completely different,” said Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television. “And with the gifted filmmaking team of Bridget and Danielle, the talent in front of and behind the camera is exceptional.”