WATCH: Jamie Foxx, Reginald Hudlin And Shola Lynch On Creating ‘Number One On The Call Sheet’

In an exclusive interview, Jamie Foxx, Reginald Hudlin, and Shola Lynch opened up about the making of Number One on the Call Sheet, the powerful two-part Apple TV+ documentary premiering March 28.

Foxx, who produced the project, shared that the film was born out of a desire to honor the triumphs and challenges of Black leading men and women in Hollywood. Hudlin, who directed the men’s segment, reflected on the charisma and resilience that define great Black male leads. Lynch, who helmed the women’s film, emphasized the need for more access and opportunity for the next generation of Black women in film.

Across both projects, the filmmakers highlighted a shared thread of grit, grace, and unapologetic excellence among Hollywood’s trailblazers.