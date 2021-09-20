Actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson Dead at 55

Comedian and actor Anthony Johnson, often credited as A.J. Johnson, has passed away. He was 55 years old.

Perhaps best known for his iconic career-launching role as Ezell in the 1995 comedy classic Friday, the comedic actor held more than 50 film and television credits to his name and was a fixture on the comedy touring circuit.

Johnson’s cause of death has yet to be released. According to TMZ, a close family member reports that the comedian was found unresponsive inside a Los Angeles retail space. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

Starting with his 1990 appearance in House Party, he became a staple in cultural classic films and television throughout the 90’s and early 2000’s. He could be spotted in several television shows from the classic Black sitcom era, such as Moesha, Martin, Malcolm & Eddie, and The Parent ‘Hood, and The Jamie Foxx Show, and in films such as B.A.P.s, How to be a Player, The Player’s Club, Lethal Weapon 3, and Menace II Society, among others.