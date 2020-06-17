Anita Baker Questions The System ‘#WhoYaGonnaCall?’

Anita Baker / photo credit: Paras Griffin

Sometimes we think celebrity status can protect can people from police misconduct or abuse of power, but Anika Baker says don’t be fooled by her Grammys or her zip code.

On Twitter, Baker, who’s been actively tweeting about racial injustice and police reform said everyone has a story about “the system and how it fails the same demographic over and over.”

A few years ago the “Giving You the Best That I Got” singer was stalked by two men and one of them was bold enough to come to her home. This person was taken away by suburban police, but he wasn’t charged.

Displeased, Baker took matters into her own hands to get a concealed weapon permit and met with the state police to bring charges against the stalker. The Grammy winner revealed that the local police retaliated—by pulling her car over and constantly giving her tickets—because she went over their head.

Baked tweeted that it got so bad that “I simply quit driving.”

After following me All Summer (1) of my Stalkers came 2 my home. Suburban police took him away said they couldn't charge him. I went 2 State police 2 bring charges & get A CWP. In retaliation 4 "Going Over their Head?" Local Police ticketed me so much? I simply quit driving pic.twitter.com/gUFePGZ5ch — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 15, 2020

Even though this wasn’t a recent incident, the singer-songwriter said the question remains the same for everyone: “Who can you call when those designated to help you, actually abuse you?”

While the legal definition of stalking differs from state to state, according to Victim Connect, it is a crime in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.

Some like Baker’s Twitter follower @dbrailzzz, believe the police cannot act until the stalker’s behavior escalates from following, calling or texting to physical confrontation.

“I’ve heard multiple times that law enforcement can’t do anything about a stalker until they actually touch you. That’s crazy,” @dbrailzzz tweeted to Baker.

But Baker responded that this wasn’t true. Since the “Sweet Love” balladeer had proof that this person had crossed the line with inappropriate conduct, one of the stalkers was prosecuted.

Not. True. You just have to have Proof: of them Stealing/Manipulating your mail, cell phone pics of that "Same Person"… Everywhere you go. I had proof. (1) was Arrested. Charged. Prosecuted. #GodIsAble💥 https://t.co/VPlR0NA1Jb — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 16, 2020

The beloved singer’s Compositions album turned 30 this month.