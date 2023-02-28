Angela Bassett Honored At Costume Designers Guild Awards

Last night, the Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) were held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Hosted by Tituss Burgess, the ceremony recognized a number of talented individuals in front of and behind the screen, including this year’s Best Supporting Actress Academy Award nominee Angela Bassett.
Bassett received the Spotlight Award, which was presented to her by 2019 CDGA honoree and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costume designer Ruth E. Carter. Bette Midler was also honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award, presented to her Billy Crystal, Salvador Perez, and Michael Kaplan.
Among the winners in the eight competitive categories voted on by the Guild’s membership were Jason Rembert and Carrie Cramer, who won in the category of Excellence in Variety, Reality Competition, Live Television for their work on Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back. Rembert, who has worked on a number of ESSENCE shoots, most recently styled our 2023 Black Women In Hollywood honorees for their digital covers.
Additional competitive category winners included:
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Jenny Eagan
Excellence in Period Film
Elvis – Catherine Martin
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon – Jany Temime
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe – Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland
Excellence in Period Television
The Crown: Ipatiev House – Amy Roberts
Excellence in Short Form Design
Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video) – Natasha Newman-Thomas
Another highlight of the evening was the revealing of the new official name of the award statuette by Terry Gordon, President of the Costume Designers Guild IATSE Local 892. Titled, “The Adrian,” the figure is inspired by costume designer founding member of the Guild Gilbert Adrian.