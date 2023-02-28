Angela Bassett Honored At Costume Designers Guild Awards

Last night, the Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) were held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Hosted by Tituss Burgess, the ceremony recognized a number of talented individuals in front of and behind the screen, including this year’s Best Supporting Actress Academy Award nominee Angela Bassett.

Bassett received the Spotlight Award, which was presented to her by 2019 CDGA honoree and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costume designer Ruth E. Carter. Bette Midler was also honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award, presented to her Billy Crystal, Salvador Perez, and Michael Kaplan.

Angela Bassett at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Among the winners in the eight competitive categories voted on by the Guild’s membership were Jason Rembert and Carrie Cramer, who won in the category of Excellence in Variety, Reality Competition, Live Television for their work on Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back. Rembert, who has worked on a number of ESSENCE shoots, most recently styled our 2023 Black Women In Hollywood honorees for their digital covers.

Jason Rembert at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Additional competitive category winners included:

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Jenny Eagan

Excellence in Period Film

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon – Jany Temime

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe – Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland

Excellence in Period Television

The Crown: Ipatiev House – Amy Roberts

Excellence in Short Form Design

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video) – Natasha Newman-Thomas

Another highlight of the evening was the revealing of the new official name of the award statuette by Terry Gordon, President of the Costume Designers Guild IATSE Local 892. Titled, “The Adrian,” the figure is inspired by costume designer founding member of the Guild Gilbert Adrian.