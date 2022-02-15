Exclusive: ‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ Returns With New Episodes At Peacock

Amber Ruffin is coming back with more hilarious and insightful commentary on her critically-acclaimed late-night variety show. The Amber Ruffin Show will return with new episodes dropping every Friday beginning on Friday, February 25.

The Amber Ruffin Show showcases Amber’s smart and silly take on the week’s news. Her first two seasons won the hearts of fans and critics alike for her fresh perspectives and humorous slant on some of the most relevant social topics and news stories of the day. No matter what’s happening in the world, Amber responds to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense, and of course, her signature bowties.

Ruffin’s is a topical late-night show with just the good parts – the comedy. It gained Critics Choice, Primetime Emmy®, Television Critics Association, Writers Guild and GLAAD Media Award nominations in its first season, and Ruffin was recently nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special). With its Primetime Emmy nomination, The Amber Ruffin show became the first late-night show on streaming to receive a Variety writing nomination.

“We are so excited to be back with all-new episodes of The Amber Ruffin Show!” Ruffin said in a statement, “Each show is a new reason to be grateful and have a margarita.”

Tarik Davis serves as the announcer for the series.

Ruffin is an Emmy and WGA Award-nominated writer and performer for NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and was the first African American woman to write for a late-night network talk show in the United States. In addition, she was a writer/performer for the 2018 and 2019 Golden Globe Awards and has written for the series A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Ruffin is also a New York Times bestselling author, along with her sister Lacey Lamar, of You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories of Racism, published by Gran Central Publishing. She is currently co-writing the Broadway musical Some Like it Hot, which will begin performances in 2022.

Last year, Ruffin was named to the 2021 TIME100 Next List, TIME’s list of the next 100 most influential people in the world.

The Amber Ruffin show streams all-new episodes starting February 25, and every Friday thereafter.