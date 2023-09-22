Amanda Seales Takes A Hilarious Dive Into Politics With New Documentary, 'In Amanda We Trust'

Actress, comedian, and social justice advocate Amanda Seales, known for her role as Tiffany DuBois on HBO’s hit series Insecure, has taken a bold step into the realm of politics with her latest venture. Seales, who boasts a staggering 2 million followers on Instagram, launched her Patreon platform with the exclusive release of her brand new political comedy documentary, In Amanda We Trust.

Breaking away from her usual comedic routines, Seales ventures into uncharted territory as she sets foot in the heart of Washington, D.C., ahead of her sold-out stand-up performance at the prestigious Kennedy Center. The goal? To explore whether she possesses the qualities necessary to run for political office, all while injecting her signature humor into the mix.

In Amanda We Trust combines hilarious skits, candid interviews with notable political figures, including Representatives Jamaal Bowman (New York’s 16th congressional district) and Ilhan Omar (Minnesota’s 5th congressional district), and engaging interactions with the public.

“In conversing with Representative Dr. Jamal Bowman and Representative Ilhan Omar, I got a better understanding of just what it what it is on a daily basis that they’re doing, which I think a lot of us don’t know,” Seales explained of the documentary. “And I wanted to give the audience some insight into the fact that these are people, regular people just like you, and so we should keep our expectations practical, and we should also understand that we can hold them accountable.”

Seales navigates the socio-political landscape with wit and charm, providing viewers with an entertaining and enlightening look at what it means to serve the public in today’s world. “I feel like a lot of us only get to understand politicians that are speaking for us from very packaged conversations,” Seales told ESSENCE. “This [documentary] gave folks a bit more insight into the people who are serving us. One of the many lies that’s been told to us is that it’s some special criteria that means somebody can be in politics, and I think it makes a lot of us count ourselves out on how we can be servants and be a part of dismantling this.”

The documentary offers a unique blend of comedy and political commentary, showcasing Seales’ ability to tackle complex issues with humor. Viewers can expect to be both entertained and informed as they accompany Amanda on her journey to understand the responsibilities and challenges of public service.

One of the most profound lessons Seales has gleaned from this experience is the distinction between titles in civic duty positions, emphasizing that being a public servant and a politician are not interchangeable roles. “The difference between a politician and a public servant and that politicians are working to create more opportunity for them. To use politics for their own personal gain. Public servants are working for the opportunities of their constituency to have access to gain and so that was like a really big difference,” she said.

Seales has long been an advocate for social justice and an outspoken voice on important issues. With In Amanda We Trust, she continues to use her platform to engage with her audience on topics of national and global importance, all while delivering her trademark humor. When it comes to Seales’ readiness to step into the political arena though, she’s decided to bide her time for now.

“I have the chops, I just don’t have the desire,” Seales said. “If the chops mean do I have the patience, the answer is no. It’s a lot of political maneuvering, and I am a dish best served directly.” And, for what it’s worth, that’s perfectly fine. For Seales, the effort poured into creating this political documentary serves as confirmation that she’s exactly where she’s meant to be.

“I also learned in this process that I am really appreciated for being a comedian and not being a politician, and that being in this space as a creative really does have value. People who are public servants and organizers, when I would communicate with them around this project, it felt really fulfilling to hear them say, ‘you’re where you’re supposed to be. We are over here doing this thing, and we need people like you doing your thing to bring light and to support what we’re doing over here.'”

For those looking to join Amanda on her political comedy journey, head over to her Patreon page to secure your access to In Amanda We Trust.