All The Celebrities Spotted At The 2020 Sundance Film Festival

Celebrities have descended upon Park City, Utah, which can only mean one thing—the 2020 Sundance Film Festival is in full swing.

Stars like Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Lena Waithe, and Taylour Paige have been spotted at out and about at premieres, panels, and events.

The festival ends February 2, which means if you’re in Park City, nows the time to catch a glimpse of your favorite celebs.

01 A Conversation With Quibi's Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg And Quibi Creators Quibi creators Kaitlin Olson, Lena Waithe, and Veena Sud attend a conversation with Quibi's founder Jeffrey Katzenberg at Sundance 2020. PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 24: Quibi creators Kaitlin Olson, Lena Waithe and Veena Sud attend a conversation with Quibi's founder Jeffrey Katzenberg at Sundance 2020 on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Quibi) 02 WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling With AT&T Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze, Nicole Beharie, and Channing Godfrey Peoples stop by WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T. PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 24: Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze, Nicole Beharie and Channing Godfrey Peoples stop by WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T during Sundance Film Festival 2020 on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT&T ) 03 "Zola" Premiere At Sundance Aziah King and Taylour Paige attend the Zola premiere. PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 24: Aziah King and Taylour Paige attend the "Zola" premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) 04 "Zola" Premiere At Sundance Joi McMillon, Elizabeth Haggard, David Hinojosa, Nicholas Braun, Janicza Bravo, Riley Keough, Taylour Paige, Colman Domingo, and Jeremy O. Harris attend the Zola premiere. PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 24: (L-R) Joi McMillon, Elizabeth Haggard, David Hinojosa, Nicholas Braun, Janicza Bravo, Riley Keough, Taylour Paige, Colman Domingo, and Jeremy O. Harris attend the "Zola" premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) 05 SOREL Around Park City Kerry Washington rocks Sorel at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Kerry Washington (Photo: Jason Merritt/Radarpics) 06 An Artist At The Table Presented By IMDbPro Dinner & Reception Sasheer Zamata attends 2020 Sundance Film Festival - An Artist At The Table Presented By IMDbPro Dinner & Reception at Juniper at Newpark. PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 23: Sasheer Zamata attends 2020 Sundance Film Festival - An Artist At The Table Presented By IMDbPro Dinner & Reception at Juniper at Newpark on January 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 07 HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell Bevy Smith attends the HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell at Firewood. PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 24: Bevy Smith attends the HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell at Firewood on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO) 08 HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell Robin Thede attends the HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell at Firewood. PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 24: Robin Thede attends the HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell at Firewood on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO) 09 HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell Folake Olowofoyeku attends the HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell at Firewood. PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 24: Folake Olowofoyeku attends the HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell at Firewood on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO) 10 HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell Issa Rae attends the HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell at Firewood. PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 24: Issa Rae attends the HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell at Firewood on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO) 11 HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell Prentice Penny attends the HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell at Firewood. PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 24: Prentice Penny attends the HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell at Firewood on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO) 12 The Vulture Spot Presented By Amazon Fire TV 2020 - Day 1 Zola co-writer Jeremy O. Harris and star Colman Domingo attend The Vulture Spot presented by Amazon Fire TV. Jeremy O. Harris and Colman Domingo attend The Vulture Spot presented by Amazon Fire TV 2020 at The Vulture Spot on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for New York Magazine) 13 The Vulture Spot Presented By Amazon Fire TV Kelly Rowland and Zola director Janicza Bravo attend The Vulture Spot presented by Amazon Fire TV. PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 24: Kelly Rowland and Janicza Bravo attend The Vulture Spot presented by Amazon Fire TV 2020 at The Vulture Spot on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for New York Magazine) 14 The Cut's "How I Get It Done" Presented By Amazon Fire TV Zazie Beetz attends The Cut's How I Get It Done presented by Amazon Fire TV. PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 24: Zazie Beetz attends The Cut's How I Get It Done presented by Amazon Fire TV at OP Rockwell on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

