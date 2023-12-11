See All The Black Actors Nominated At The Golden Globes

An image of the Golden Globe at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations at The Beverly Hilton on December 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The nominations for the Golden Globes have been announced, and among the celebrated names are a remarkable lineup of Black actors, each of which have left an impression on the silver screen.

This year’s nominations are even more exceptional as many actors and actresses are reeling from the recently ended four month long SAG-AFTRA strike. From compelling dramas to heartwarming comedies, these talented individuals have delivered performances that have resonated with audiences worldwide.

In a year marked by a call for increased representation and inclusivity, the recognition of these Black actors at the Golden Globes is a significant stride forward. Some of the cultures biggest stars earned plaudits for their films and television series, take a look below to see the nominees.

In film, Fantasia Barrino was nominated for Best Actress in a musical or comedy for her role as Celie in The Color Purple. She’s nominated alongside Jennifer Lawrence for her performance in No Hard Feelings.

TOPSHOT – US actor Colman Domingo (L) and US actress and singer Fantasia Barrino attend the world premiere of “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Colman Domingo scored Best Actor in a drama nomination for his role as Bayard Rustin in Rustin. Jeffery Wright also earned a nomination for Best Actor in a musical or comedy for playing Thelonious “Monk” Ellison in American Fiction.

Danielle Brooks was named in the Best Supporting Actress category for playing Sofia in The Color Purple. Rustin also earned a second nomination for Best Original Song for Lenny Kravitz’s “Road To Freedom.”

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, which cast Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, was nominated for Best Animated Film and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures.

In television, The Morning Show was nominated for Best Drama Series, and Abbott Elementary was also nominated for Best Musical or Comedy Series. The sitcom’s star, Quinta Brunson earned a nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

David Oyelowo, nabbed a nomination for Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology, or TV Movies for his role as Bass Reeves in Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

The Best Stand-Up Comedian On Television held multiple contenders, with Trevor Noah, Chris Rock, and Wanda Sykes all nominated for their comedy specials, Trevor Noah: Where Was I, Selective Outrage, and Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer.

The Golden Globes Ceremony will air live on CBS Sunday, Jan. 7, from 8 to 11 p.m. ET. The show will also stream on Paramount+ and be available on the CBS app.