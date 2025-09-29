Alicia Keys’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Celebrates 10 Years Of ‘Unplugged’

Photo Credit: Angelina Orellana

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Over the weekend, Hell’s Kitchen Broadway show shared the magic of Alicia Keys’ Unplugged. To mark its 10-year anniversary, Keys invited fans into an intimate Broadway house for an Encore Night unlike any other. It wasn’t just a concert—it was a community. The audience didn’t just watch; they felt every note, every pause, and every story told through song.

Part of what made Encore Night so highly anticipated was Keys’ surprise appearance the Friday before, when she joined the cast of Hell’s Kitchen at the Shubert Theatre for the show’s final number. That rare Broadway cameo set the stage for an unforgettable weekend and gave fans a reason to buzz long before curtain call. Adding to the excitement, Keys is also honoring the 20th anniversary of her chart-topping 2005 Unplugged album with a special vinyl release arriving October 3, making this celebration both a look back and a new beginning.

Photo Credit: Angelina Orellana

From the moment the Grammy-winning artist took the stage, the energy in the room was electric. Known for sitting at a piano, she reminded us why Unplugged became a cultural reset a decade ago. Her voice—soulful, unshaken, and still capable of wrapping you in both tenderness and fire—wove through classics and new arrangements, honoring her artistry while making space for fresh interpretations. Adam Blackstone teamed up with Alicia Keys to craft the sound of Hell’s Kitchen, blending soul and stage.

But this celebration wasn’t for Alicia alone. It was just a full ensemble moment, it elevated the Broadway stage into a living, breathing storybook of the singer’s life in Hell’s Kitchen. Christopher Jackson gave heart as Davis, delivering a performance layered with grit and warmth.

Kecia Lewis starred as Miss Liza Jane, whose voice grabbed everyone’s attention in the room. Phillip Johnson Richardson brought Knuck to life with sharp edges and unexpected vulnerability. Amanda Reid, as Ali, was a girl on fire. And finally, Jessica Vosk’s Jersey dazzled, her vocals soaring into the rafters like a declaration of freedom.

Photo Credit: Angelina Orellana

Together, the cast moved with Keys’ world. It felt less like a stage play and more like stepping into Alicia’s sonic universe, where stories of love, resilience, and joy rise and fall like chords in a song.

Encore Night wasn’t more than a nod to nostalgia. This was a night that was a reminder of Keys’ timeless ability to bring us back to ourselves. Her artistry has always blurred the line between intimacy and spectacle, and on this Broadway night, she proved that ten years later, Unplugged still speaks to the soul, louder than ever.

Tickets for Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen are on sale now.