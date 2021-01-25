Loading the player…

Singer, songwriter, and powerhouse Alicia Keys turns 40 today and not only are we celebrating another trip around the sun, but we’re also shining a light on her incredible achievements, spanning the course of 20 years.

Starting with her debut single “Fallin,” Keys has managed to make an impact on the music industry like none other. Recipient of 15 Grammy Awards, 17 NAACP Awards, 12 ASCAP Awards and many more accolades, the New York City native’s music continues to make her one of the most accomplished musicians to derive from the early 2000s.

In addition to her well documented musical legacy, Keys has also made a notable impression when it comes to philanthropy. She is the co-founder and global ambassador for Keep A Child Alive, a non-profit organization that provides care and resources to support families affected by HIV/AIDS in Africa and India.

When it comes to using her prominence, Keys has channeled it into empowering women, especially within some of her most well-known songs. In honor of her birthday, we’ve listed some of her most impactful lyrics from her albums to date.