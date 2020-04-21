Alicia Keys Teams Up With CNN To Premiere The Visuals For ‘Good Job,’ A Song Celebrating COVID-19 Heroes

Michael Kovac

Alicia Keys’ songs have become the soundtrack to our lives. (Think: “A Woman’s Worth,” “Unbreakable,” “Superwoman” and more.)

Her latest, “Good Job,” was written to celebrate the everyday heroes and sheroes in Keys’ life, including her mom, Terria Joseph. The native New Yorker watched her single mother hustle to give her talented daughter a good life in the city’s gritty Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – APRIL 18: In this screengrab, Alicia Keys speaks during “One World: Together At Home” presented by Global Citizen on April, 18, 2020. The global broadcast and digital special was held to support frontline healthcare workers and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen )

Given the global pandemic, Keys’ realized “Good Job” was a fitting tribute to ordinary people doing extraordinary things during this crisis. The 15-time Grammy winner partnered with CNN to premiere “Good Job’s” visuals on April 23. RCA records will release the musical icon’s track on the same day as the premiere and make it available for fans on all digital platforms.

The big reveal is part of CNN’s global town hall addressing the fight to end COVID-19 and it’s the new theme song for the CNN Heroes’ campaign. This year’s celebration honors everyday people who’ve emerged as community activists and champions in the face of the devastating coronavirus.

“Whether you’re on the frontlines at the hospitals, balancing work, family and homeschool teaching, delivering mail, packages, or food, or facing other personal difficulties because of COVID-19, I feel you,” said Keys in a statement. “You are seen, loved and deeply appreciated.”

Set to be featured on Alicia, Keys’ forthcoming (seventh) studio album, she penned “Good Job” in 2019 with super producer hubby Swizz Beatz, The Dream and Avery Chambliss.

The album’s first single, “Show Me Love,” already hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B chart (making this her 11th time claiming that chart’s top spot) and her memoir More Myself: A Journey debuted at No. 3 on the New York Times Bestseller List.