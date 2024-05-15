WATCH: Aldis Hodge To Star As Iconic Black Detective In New Series, ‘Cross’

Courtesy of Prime Video

Prime Video revealed the official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Amazon Original Series Cross. The first season of Cross will premiere later this year exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Starring Aldis Hodge as the titular character, Cross is a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by Ben Watkins, based upon the characters from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series. Cross also stars Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, and Ryan Eggold.

“Bringing one of James Patterson’s most iconic literary characters to life for our global Prime Video customers was a dream come true, and we can’t wait for everyone to see Aldis Hodge’s dynamic performance as Cross,” says Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Ben Watkins and his team have created something unique within the crime-thriller genre that long-time fans and newcomers alike will all enjoy. And with over thirty novels written by Patterson featuring Alex Cross as his main protagonist, it was an easy choice to bring Cross back for a second season.”

Cross is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television. Ben Watkins serves as showrunner and executive producer. Hodge also serves as a producer on the series. Jim Dunn, Sam Ernst and Craig Siebels also serve as executive producers with James Patterson, Bill Robinson, Patrick Santa executive producing on behalf of James Patterson Entertainment and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell executive producing on behalf of Skydance Television.

“I am thrilled to be embarking on another chapter of Cross. Moments like this don’t happen by accident,” said Ben Watkins, creator and showrunner of Cross. “Getting a Season 2 pick-up before our first season even drops is a huge testament and vote of confidence in the amazing work that our crew, cast, directors, writers and production team have delivered thus far. It’s also a direct result of the unwavering support bestowed upon us by Prime Video and our producing partners at Paramount TV Studios, Skydance and James Patterson Entertainment. I am grateful for all of the above and can’t wait to run it back even bigger and better.”