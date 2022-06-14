AFROPUNK Returns To Brooklyn! Take A Look At This Year’s Amazing Lineup

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

After a three year hiatus due to the pandemic, AFROPUNK is returning back to the Mecca in Brooklyn!

This popular celebration of Black music and culture will be held in Commodore Barry Park on September 10th and 11th, and includes Burna Boy and The Legendary Roots Crew as this year’s headliners, along with Lucky Daye, Earl Sweatshirt, and many more of your favorite entertainers.

AFROPUNK Brooklyn 2022 features the Spinthrift Market, a shop market full of talented makers, selectors and curators from the New York area, as well as Bites ‘n Beats, which provides event goers an opportunity to indulge in cuisines from NYC chefs and local food trucks.

Tickets to the festival go on sale Friday, June 17th at 10am EST.

Take a look at some of the artists set to perform at this year’s AFROPUNK in Brooklyn, New York.