Afropunk Music Stars To Watch In 2022

BABY TATE

Having established herself as an advocate of self-affirmation with her viral hit “I Am,” featuring Flo Milli, Atlanta’s Baby Tate has been bubbling to the surface for some time now as a new, exciting voice in female hip-hop.

The 25-year-old Decatur, Georgia, native who started out independently writing and producing pro-Black, pro-femme, sex- and body-positive messages with a cheeky twist, now collaborates with other artists to craft new content. Her unique slant on the genre has already attracted the attention of folks in Hollywood: She signed to Issa Rae’s Raedio record label in 2020 and was subsequently featured on the soundtrack of HBO’s -Insecure. She was also handpicked by Halle Berry and Cardi B for a slot on the album for Berry’s 2021 Netflix film Bruised.

With a style that’s playful and bright and a voice that’s youthful and sweet but with a cautionary bite, Baby Tate creates safe spaces for fans to embrace their fierceness without judgment.