AFROPUNK Announces Lineup For Black HERSTORY Live

AFROPUNK will host its first-ever takeover of a performing arts center in New York City next year. The music and media platform is partnering with the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on Black HERSTORY Live, a two-day multidisciplinary experience of music, art, poetry, dance, and performance art taking place February 24-25.

Held in Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall and Alice Tully Hall, performers will include singer-songwriter India.Arie, actress and playwright Sarah Jones, poet aja monet, artist Mereba, recording artist Kimberly Nichole, and choreographer Ebony Williams, along with rising talents UMI, Danielle Ponder, and Celisse. “Together, along with more talent to be announced in the coming weeks, these Black women will create an immersive multidisciplinary experience that includes music, visual art, poetry, dance, performance art, and much more, honoring and celebrating Black women throughout history,” a news release for the event reads.

Tickets will be sold as two-day passes, with a premium pass option for select seats in the venue. For more information on the event, or to purchase tickets, click here.