Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton’s Performance at this Year’s ESSENCE Festival Takes Flight

After a year and a half, television host Adrienne Bailon and her husband, singer/songwriter Israel Houghton boarded their first flight. And where did they go? ESSENCE Festival of Culture, of course. And it was American Airlines that made it all happen.

“I’m honestly so excited and grateful to be traveling again,” said Adrienne as she lounged in the beautiful American Airlines Admirals Club at JFK Airport in New York. Joined by Israel, they were flying to New Orleans, where they both took the stage to perform with his band, New Breed.

This is the second year ESSENCE has taken this event online. Adrienne and Israel had the opportunity to perform in front of a small in-person group, while their performance was streamed to large digital crowd on ESSENCE.com and ESSENCEStudios.com. “The ESSENCE Festival of Culture provided much-needed, only-at-ESSENCE content and experiences that inspired, entertained, informed and empowered. This year, we had another exciting talent line-up, curated programming and a new hybrid experience that directly touched the people of New Orleans and Louisiana while also further extending our reach, engagement and impact via enhanced digital, technology, and streaming capabilities to connect more of our community in the U.S. and across the diaspora,” said Latraviette Smith-Wilson, ESSENCE Chief Strategy & Engagement Officer.

Loading the player...

Rounding out the incredible music of Israel and other performers were powerful speakers, like Christina Flores, Managing Director of Talent Acquisition at American Airlines. She spoke with ESSENCE CEO, Caroline Wanga. about how you can achieve success right now. Click here to hear the amazing insight from these two women in this Wealth & Power event on ESSENCEStudios.com.

Are you feeling inspired by Adrienne and Israel’s trip to New Orleans? Is there an event you can’t wait to get to this year? Or is there a place you have been wanting to travel to? As we all return to the things we love, American Airlines is ready to make your summer journeys more memorable with more than 150 new routes to help you reconnect with family, friends, and the great outdoors, all over the world. And you can travel with confidence because they are committed to giving you peace of mind when you fly, from the pre-flight process and all the way through your journey with them.

Why not take to the skies for an adventure of your own this summer? Start planning your getaway now at AA.com.