Beyoncé, H.E.R., Jennifer Hudson, Kid Cudi Make The Academy Awards Nomination Short List

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the 94th Oscars ceremony on Tuesday.

Covered categories range from technical aspects like hair and makeup and visual effects to international film selections and documentaries. However, some of our faves truly had the opportunity to shine when it came to the music categories.

Notably, Beyoncé was listed for her original song for King Richard, “Be Alive,” while H.E.R. snagged a spot on the list for “Automatic Woman” from Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised.

Jay-Z and Kid Cudi each made the list alongside Jeymes Samuel/The Bullits for their soundtrack song for The Harder They Fall, “Guns Go Bang.” Cudi also hits the list a second time for his work alongside Ariana Grande for their track “Just Look Up” from Netflix’s upcoming star-studded film Don’t Look Up.

Jay & Bey also stand to make history with this year’s nominations. If both manage to make the final cut of nominations, the Carters will become the first-ever husband and wife pair to compete against one another for a trophy in the same category.

Meanwhile, Academy-Award winner Jennifer Hudson could be up for a double Oscar nomination this year, both for best actress and best original song with Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) for Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect.”

As musical nominees for best original song generally perform during the ceremony’s broadcast, this crop of potential nominees could spell big viewership numbers for Will Packer, who was recently named as the broadcast’s producer.

Voting for the shortlist closed on December 15. Final formal nominees to be awarded at the March 27th Oscars ceremony will be decided from this list during voting between Thursday, Jan. 27, and Tuesday, Feb. 1. The full list of nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards will be unveiled on February 8.