ABC News Studios Announces The 25th Anniversary Of  Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20

Today, ABC News Studios announced that Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 will air on August 23 as a part of Disney’s World Princess Week.

The 25th anniversary celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will feature members of its star-studded cast, which includes Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox.

1997’s event also marked a pioneering moment in television history, introducing America’s first Black Cinderella, along with her Fairy Godmother – played by the late, great Whitney Houston. ABC’s upcoming special will tell the story of how the musical changed the perception of what a princess should look like, and includes interviews with Jade Jones, Todrick Hall, and the award-winning actor Billy Porter.

In addition to highlighting how Cinderella impacted representation for people of color in the film and television industry, the one-hour program will have discussions from its original cast members, and production team, as well as rare behind-the-scenes footage with Houston on set.

“We’re delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is being celebrated on its original network,” said Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their Cinderella first charmed the largest audience in television history.”

Directed by Robert Iscove, the made-for-television film was written by Robert I. Freedman, with choreography from Rob Marshall. Alongside Houston, Debra Martin Chase, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron served as executive producers, Chris Montan as a producer, and Robyn Crawford as associate producer.

Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 airs Tuesday, August 23 at 8:00pm EST on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu. Following the special, a presentation of the original film will be available to stream on Disney+.