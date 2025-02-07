A Tribute To NOLA

Dear New Orleans is a visual love letter to the city’s culture, traditions, and people. Created in collaboration with ESSENCE, the 10-minute film by Edward Buckles honors the spirit of Black New Orleans, giving the city its flowers while celebrating those who keep its traditions alive.
The film highlights the beauty and resilience of the city, featuring Black Masking Indians from the Golden Eagles and the Mohawk Hunters, the sounds of Mannie Fresh, and the energy of social aid and pleasure clubs. More than a tribute, Dear New Orleans is a celebration of a culture that continues to thrive. It’s a heartfelt celebration of the people and traditions that make New Orleans one of a kind.’
Watch the full video on ESSENCE Youtube.
CREDITS:
Director: @E.Buckles
Director of Photography: @liminal_case
Executive Producer: @nonedunivan
Executive Producer: @coreytstokes
Design Director: @anthonybones_
Content Director: @itsnandibby
B Camera Operator/1st AC: @qbaongo
2nd AC: Film Loader: @theoffbeatdept
Gaffer: @i_cy_productions, @tmitchelll
1st Assistant Director: @ShiveMarcus
Sound: @zydeco_io
Production Assistants: @mara.machete, @heavenboudy, @sydb_loveme, @bulbancha_jo3
Editor: @E.Buckles
Composer: @Rougegotdajuice
Color: @AsaFox
Sound design: @Aidandykes
Production company: @houseoftheyoung/ @shawscope
Voiceover: @nesbyphips, @thequeentahj, @cierrachenier.
Lab: The Negative Space @preservefilm
Film Stock Provided by: @michaelbrown3383 @kodaklabatl