A Tribute To NOLA

Dear New Orleans is a visual love letter to the city’s culture, traditions, and people. Created in collaboration with ESSENCE, the 10-minute film by Edward Buckles honors the spirit of Black New Orleans, giving the city its flowers while celebrating those who keep its traditions alive.

The film highlights the beauty and resilience of the city, featuring Black Masking Indians from the Golden Eagles and the Mohawk Hunters, the sounds of Mannie Fresh, and the energy of social aid and pleasure clubs. More than a tribute, Dear New Orleans is a celebration of a culture that continues to thrive. It’s a heartfelt celebration of the people and traditions that make New Orleans one of a kind.’

Watch the full video on ESSENCE Youtube.

CREDITS:

Director: @E.Buckles

Director of Photography: @liminal_case

Executive Producer: @nonedunivan

Executive Producer: @coreytstokes

Design Director: @anthonybones_

Content Director: @itsnandibby

B Camera Operator/1st AC: @qbaongo

2nd AC: Film Loader: @theoffbeatdept

Gaffer: @i_cy_productions, @tmitchelll

1st Assistant Director: @ShiveMarcus

Sound: @zydeco_io

Production Assistants: @mara.machete, @heavenboudy, @sydb_loveme, @bulbancha_jo3

Editor: @E.Buckles

Composer: @Rougegotdajuice

Color: @AsaFox

Sound design: @Aidandykes

Production company: @houseoftheyoung/ @shawscope

Voiceover: @nesbyphips, @thequeentahj, @cierrachenier.

Lab: The Negative Space @preservefilm

Film Stock Provided by: @michaelbrown3383 @kodaklabatl