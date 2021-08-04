A Look Back At 6 Barack Obama ESSENCE Covers On His 60th Birthday

Today, former president Barack Obama celebrates a milestone birthday. Born August 4, 1961, Obama made history at the age of 47 when he was elected the first African-American President of the United States in 2008. Now a young 60 — and out of office –the Columbia University and Harvard Law School graduate continues to make Americans proud as he builds upon his legacy of public service, rallying the vote for Vice President Kamala Harris last year, participating in COVID-19 vaccine campaigns, and building out his production company with wife, Michelle Obama.

Though health concerns amid the current pandemic have caused former president Obama to scale back his birthday party celebration planned for today, we’re still paying tribute to the amazing humanitarian who, along with his wife of 29 years, continues to teach us how to go high when others go low. In honor of this special birthday, we’re looking back at six of Obama’s best ESSENCE covers, some of which he shared with his wife and daughters, Sasha and Malia. Click through to take a stroll down memory lane below.