Loading the player…

ESSENCE’s own Associate Girls United Editor D’Shonda Brown, Sr. Experiential Director Carmen Jones and Senior Research Editor Bridgette Royal sat down for a heartwarming discussion on Black fatherhood, family, and love in honor of the highly-anticipated new movie A Journal For Jordan.

Directed by Denzel Washington, starring Michael B. Jordan and introducing Chanté Adams, A Journal For Jordan tells the authentic true story about a heroic father’s love for his family and a mother’s efforts to keep their once-in-a lifetime love alive. Based on the real story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan) and Senior New York Times Editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams), this film is a celebration of love, joy, triumph and loss. After deploying to Iraq, Charles King keeps a journal of life lessons, wisdom and declarations of love for his infant son and partner back home.

Of the film, Bridgette Royal shared that the best part of the movie is that, “We’re getting to see and take in a film about something that Black folks really went through.” The theme of Black fatherhood is a one that Carmen Jones closely related to, sharing her own story of her father who put his family first, despite having a demanding career. Of the actors portraying King and Canedy, D’Shonda Brown stated, “The love and the chemistry that they had on-screen was just so incredible”.

A Journal For Jordan is based on a true story of a love beyond words; about one woman’s extraordinary life journey and a father’s journal that transformed their family forever. With something for everyone, this film is definitely one to see on the big screen this holiday season.

A Journal For Jordan is exclusively in theaters this Christmas. For showings in your area, click here.