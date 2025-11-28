A Homecoming Fit For Royalty: The ‘Purple Rain’ Musical

Kris Kollins in ‘Purple Rain.’ Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

“Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today, to get through this thing called life.” Those famous words spoken by Prince on his 1984 hit “Let’s Go Crazy” now serve as the opening line for the musical adaptation of the iconic film and album, Purple Rain.

Making its official world debut on November 5, 2025, at the State Theater in Minneapolis— Prince’s hometown— it was a homecoming of sorts as the city paid homage to a man and artist that always reminded us that home is where the heart is. Not only that, the venue was mere steps away from the very music hall Prince had some of his first live shows, as well as the backdrop for many of the original film’s scenes.

On opening night, the purple-accented theater was filled with adorning fans and celebrities, (including Spike Lee), as well as displays of memorabilia from the purple one’s legendary life and career. As the lights dimmed, the anticipation rose for the musical interpretation of the semi-autobiographical film written by the “Diamonds and Pearls” singer in the early 80s.

Kris Kollins in ‘PURPLE RAIN.’ Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Purple Rain prepares for Broadway

Directed by Tony Award-nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz and featuring the music of Prince, the show had several preview runs from October 16 until its opening night. The initial iteration was revised and shortened in hopes of getting it just right for a future Broadway run. And, it will likely go through additional changes before landing in New York City.

Much like the film, the musical follows the journey of a talented but troubled young musician trying to make it in the Minneapolis club scene. Simply called “The Kid,” the main character wrestles with the effects of a tumultuous home life, a rival band trying to take his shine, and a whirlwind romance with another aspiring young singer, Apollonia. Throughout the nearly three-hour story, he grapples with finding himself as an artist and seizing the spotlight.

The cast is led by newcomer Kris Kollins, who makes his professional stage debut as Prince’s character, “The Kid.” Alongside Kollins is Rachel Webb, who plays Apollonia. A multi-hyphenate, the Texas-native brings her powerhouse vocals and years of dance training to the character, who is navigating her own life journey as well. Though meant to be the unofficial “bad guy” within the story, we have to mention Jared Howelton who portrays The Kid’s rival Morris Day. His perfect comedic timing and cartoon-like interpretations of Day bring a light-hearted energy to the play, which has some heavy moments of domestic violence and even suicidal ideation.

Rachel Webb in ‘PURPLE RAIN.’ Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Musical director James Davis was very intentional about the selections. Davis consulted with Bobby Z and Michael Hayes, who both worked closely with Prince, to ensure that the nearly two dozen songs reflected that same feel from 40 years ago. That very soundtrack marked a pivotal moment in Prince’s career, launching him into super stardom. The album won two Grammy Awards, four top-ten singles, and was at the top of the Billboard Top 200 Chart for 24 consecutive weeks.

Like most Broadway performances, the final scene is the one that will likely move you to tears. Kollins gives an emotional rendition of the title track— including the famous guitar solo Prince is known for— as he is accompanied by his Revolution bandmates after their reconciliation.

As the final note rang out, the State Theater audience gave a well-deserved standing ovation. The curtain call featured “I Will Die 4 U” in the background as the cast took their bow and even showed off a few extra dance moves.

Although an official Broadway premier date has not been set for Purple Rain, many are hinting that it could happen as early as Spring 2026. The musical’s Minneapolis run continued until November 23.

Photo Courtesy Of Paisley Park / NPGRecords / MeetMinneapolis

Minneapolis through Prince’s eyes

It is hard to believe that 2026 will mark ten years since the singer’s passing. But one thing that is believable is the love he had for his hometown, and the love they still have for him. Throughout the city, you can catch larger-than-life murals of the purple one, as well as visit landmarks and sites that were instrumental to his upbringing and career. A few notable places to check out if you happen to be in Minneapolis for the play are:

Paisley Park : The final residence and creative studios of Prince. The singer designed and built the compound in the late 80s, and several of his most noteworthy projects were recorded or filmed there. Located about 25-minutes outside the city limits, you can take tours around the various rooms and spaces to get a better glimpse into the magnitude of his genius.

: The final residence and creative studios of Prince. The singer designed and built the compound in the late 80s, and several of his most noteworthy projects were recorded or filmed there. Located about 25-minutes outside the city limits, you can take tours around the various rooms and spaces to get a better glimpse into the magnitude of his genius. First Avenue: the famous venue that was featured in “Purple Rain” as well as the place where Price held some of his early live shows. He would often pop into the venue to support other young artists like Janelle Monáe in the later half of his life.

the famous venue that was featured in “Purple Rain” as well as the place where Price held some of his early live shows. He would often pop into the venue to support other young artists like Janelle Monáe in the later half of his life. Electric Fetus: A popular record store in the city that was also frequented by the singer. He visited in the weeks before his passing, and you can see the display of records he picked up during his last purchase.

A popular record store in the city that was also frequented by the singer. He visited in the weeks before his passing, and you can see the display of records he picked up during his last purchase. Twin Cities Sightseeing Tours-Prince Legacy Bus tour: a 2-hour experience that takes you to “Purple Rain” film sites in addition to the homes the singer lived in as a young musician.

It was also recently announced by Prince’s estate that the 2026 installation of the annual celebration held in the singer’s honor will commemorate the official ten-year mark of his death. The five-day event will stretch across parts of Minneapolis, St. Paul and Paisley Park from June 3-7, 2026.