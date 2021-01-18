9 Things We Learned About Tiger Woods From Part 2 Of His HBO Documentary

Tiger Woods went from a beloved golf prodigy to a national punchline when his string of marital infidelities became public knowledge.
The second part of the HBO Max documentary Tigerexplores the downfall of the superstar athlete through his interpersonal and professional relationships. It also characterizes him as an adrenaline junkie who remained obsessed with impressing his domineering father, even after his death.
Featuring interviews with close friends, party hostesses, his previous golf caddy and former mistresses, the documentary follows Woods as he fails to live up to the expectations placed on him and plays out his violent military fantasies.
Players appear from various New York nightclubs, Las Vegas brothels, and national tabloids to shed light on how Woods’ desire for intimacy led to him being caught red-handed.
The documentary is the first time that Rachel Uchitel, an infamous New York nightclub hostess who was spotted attempting to visit Woods at an Australian tournament he was playing in, has spoken out. Footage of her refusing to comment while being mocked on television and stalked by paparazzi after the scandal broke is included. In one disturbing scene she walks down the street with a steely expression as photographers scream obscenities at her and suggest she schedule tests for STIs.
In 2010, Woods checked into a secluded clinic in Mississippi to receive treatment for sex addiction. He sought help after being forced to issue an apology to his supporters and losing several sponsorships when it was discovered that he had been with at least 11 women outside of his marriage. Woods also received a public scolding for his actions from the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club that echoed the systematic racism baked into the sport’s very foundation.
Check out 9 interesting revelations from Tiger part 2, now available on HBO Max.
01
He Went Through Navy Seal Training…For Fun
After losing his father, Woods reportedly sought to challenge himself and connect with his late dad by spending time with the Navy seals. The superstar golfer supposedly spent time in the Navy Seals kill room, jumped out of a series of airplanes, and engaged in tactical scenario training. His caddy Steve Williams even claimed he told him he was considering quitting golfing and joining the military.
02
He Had No Game
Las Vegas party hostess Tiffany Masters said Woods was uncomfortable approaching women during his sojourns to high-end nightclubs with friends Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley. “Tiger was a bit of a geek,” she said. “It wasn’t like he was like mack daddy like casanova.”
03
He Allegedly Had Sex In A Church Parking Lot
Former editor of the National Enquirer Neal Boulton claimed that a reporter from the publication stalked Wood’s and one of his mistresses to the parking lot of a church and observed them having sex. He even alleged that the reporter retrieved the woman’s tampon to prove what he saw.
04
He Has A Tremendous Pain Threshold
Tiger has the will of a champion in more ways than one. Williams said that he was suffering from two fractures in his knee and a significantly injured ACL while competing in the 2008 USA Open.
05
He’s A Chronic Insomniac
Uchitel claimed that Woods was a chronic insomniac who often relied on Ambien, which was reportedly found in his system after he received a DUI. She described sitting with him for hours waiting for him to fall asleep.
06
He Asked His Mistress To Help Cover Their Relationship
Uchitel said Woods asked her to participate in a 30-minute phone call gaslighting his wife into believing they were just friends when he learned a story about their affair was coming out. She also said his wife eventually learned the truth when she catfished her using Wood’s phone.
07
He Ghosted His Long-Term Caddy
Williams said that after 13 years of friendship, during which Woods served as the best man at his wedding, his friend and employer fired and ghosted him. Williams’ offense was allegedly caddying for someone else during Wood’s hiatus from the game.
08
He Paid Off His Mistresses
While one of his paramours claimed she walked away with nothing but a broken heart, Uchitel said she was offered a settlement and that Woods advised her to “get as much as you can.”
09
He Boarded Up His Windows To Avoid Paparazzi
Woods literally boarded up the windows to his home after his scandal caused photographers to stalk him incessantly.