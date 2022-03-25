9 New Books We Can’t Wait To Read This Spring

As the seasons change, it signifies growth and progression from one point to the next. Just as the weather is unpredictable, it acts as a reminder of the uncertainty of life, and that nothing – whether it be good or bad – lasts forever.

Spring has always been known as a time of transition, and the opportunity to reflect on the past in order to properly navigate the future. Similar to a great song or powerful film, a really good book can serve a different purpose, depending on the individual. It can incite an emotion, educate on an upcoming situation, or even tell a story that gives one an escape from the trials of reality, if even for a moment.

Many of our Black authors are able to write about a wide range of topics. The list today includes the memoir by the matriarch of a family of highly successful sports stars, a heart-wrenching, coming of age tale from an award-winning journalist, and the story of a young, multihyphenate, stressing the importance of seeking therapy, regardless of race.

Take a look at 9 new books from Black Authors we can’t wait to read this Spring.

01 FIERCE LOVE: A Memoir of Family, Faith, and Purpose by Sonya Curry (5/3) Sonya Curry, the mother of NBA stars Steph and Seth Curry, and daughter Sydel Curry-Lee, reveals what it was like raising her famous children, her passion for education, and how her undying devotion to faith and family helped her find true meaning and purpose in life. 02 HARLEM SUNSET by Nekesa Afia (6/28) HARLEM SUNSET is the next installment of the Harlem Renaissance Mystery series starring Louise Lloyd, a hot-headed, proud, and strong Black woman in 1920s New York fending for herself and those society deems expendable. 03 THE ACCIDENTAL PINUP by Danielle Jackson (July 19, 2022) THE ACCIDENTAL PINUP is a sizzling, body-positive romance starring a plus size photographer-turned-model and her rival in the Chicago photography scene. 04 KNOT AGAIN by Kwana Jackson (7/26) Kwana Jackson returns this summer with KNOT AGAIN, which follows fireman Lucas Strong after he reconnects with a teenage crush. 05 MADEMOISELLE REVOLUTION by Zoe Sivak (8/2) This book is a powerful, engrossing retelling of the Haitian and French Revolutions from the point of view of a biracial woman being pulled towards the flames of both. 06 MISS ALDRIDGE REGRETS by Louise Hare (7/5) Louise Hare’s US debut is a locked room mystery set aboard the Queen Mary in the 1930s as Miss Lena Aldridge, a mixed-race jazz singer and actress who passes for white, crosses the Atlantic alongside a killer. 07 THE PERSONAL LIBRARIAN by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray (6/7) THE PERSONAL LIBRARIAN tells the little-known and incredibly timely story of Belle da Costa Greene. 08 Therapy Isn’t Just For White People by Kiara Imani (8/9) Therapy Isn’t Just For White People is a brilliant debut memoir chronicling Kiara Imani’s compelling journey to understand the racial trauma experienced by many Black people in America and the underlying effect it has on Black mental health. 09 PATIENCE IS A SUBTLE THIEF by Abi Ishola-Ayodeji (5/3) This debut from Abi Ishola-Ayodeji tells the story of Patience, who yearns to discover the truth about her mother, and where she is.