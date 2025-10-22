Spike Lee, Teyana Taylor, Ryan Coogler – 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

Regina Hall, Spike Lee, and Teyana Taylor.

The Critics Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television will return to Los Angeles on December 9, 2025, honoring the year’s most outstanding achievements from across the Black entertainment community. Hosted once again by Jay Pharoah, the event continues to spotlight the artists and storytellers shaping the culture both in front of and behind the camera. Presented in partnership with STARZ, the ceremony will air and stream exclusively on the platform in early 2026.

This year’s lineup of honorees is a testament to the breadth of Black creativity in film and television. Spike Lee will receive the Career Achievement Award, recognizing his four-decade legacy as one of the most influential filmmakers of his generation, with a body of work that includes Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, and Da 5 Bloods. David Alan Grier will be honored with the Vanguard Award, celebrating his remarkable versatility across stage and screen, from In Living Color to his acclaimed role in NBC’s St. Denis Medical.

“It’s truly an honor to continue our tradition of celebrating excellence in Black cinema and television,” says Shawn Edwards, executive producer of the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. “This has been a banner year where Spike Lee—the godfather of contemporary cinema—continued to inspire with his groundbreaking vision; Ryan Coogler represented the next generation of visionary filmmakers reshaping the culture with Sinners, and a record number of Black women created unprecedented impact with a wide range of diverse and high-profile roles.”

Ryan Coogler earns the Director Award for Sinners, a cinematic feat that blends IMAX 70mm and Ultra Panavision 65 filmmaking to groundbreaking effect. Reginald Hudlin and Shola Lynch will share the Documentary Award for Number One on the Call Sheet, a two-part Apple TV+ documentary that uplifts the stories of Black achievement in Hollywood.

In the television and film performance categories, the honorees represent a powerhouse group. Tessa Thompson will receive the Actress Award – Film for her lead performance in Hedda, Nia DaCosta’s modern reimagining of Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler. Sterling K. Brown will be honored with the Actor Award – Series for his compelling role in Hulu’s Paradise, while Jurnee Smollett takes home the Actress Award – Series for her performance in Apple TV’s Smoke.

The celebration also recognizes rising and breakthrough talent. Damson Idris will be presented with the Supporting Actor Award – Film for his work in Apple Original Films’ F1, and Skye P. Marshall will receive the Supporting Actress Award – Series for CBS’s Matlock, which also earned her a special STARZ #TakeTheLead distinction for amplifying women-centered narratives. Tenika Davis, star of STARZ’s Spartacus: House of Ashur, will be honored with the Breakthrough Performance Award, while Naya Desir-Johnson receives the Rising Star Award for her portrayal of Sarah Rector in Sarah’s Oil.

The Comedy Award will go to Abbott Elementary standout Janelle James, whose scene-stealing work has made her one of the most in-demand comedians today. Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti—co-stars of Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another—will share the Ensemble Award for their sharp, dynamic performances in the action-comedy.

This year’s show will also feature a live performance from Aiyana-Lee, who sings the closing number from Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest. Together, the night’s honorees reflect the evolution and excellence of Black storytelling.