8 Certified Summer Must-Reads For National Book Lovers Day

Today is an unofficial holiday for the readers of the world. Book Lovers Day is the time of year that’s set aside to celebrate those who understand the importance of reading and respect and appreciate the written word. And while there are many ways to celebrate — from patronizing a local library to organizing the collection of literature you already have at home — books are the star of the show and we can’t think of a better way to mark this day than curling up with a new one.

Below, we’ve put together a short list of must-read titles that have caught our eye this season and we’re sure will capture your attention as well. From romantic escapist reads to somber tales of realism, there’s a mix of new books to explore. Once you’ve made your way through these works, check out our official summer book list here.