8 Badass Black Women In Horror

The presence and power of Black women on the screen knows no genre bounds. With the standout performance of Jurnee Smollett-Bell in a horror hybrid series like Lovecraft Country and the upcoming release of the horror comedy film Bad Hair starring Elle Lorraine, Vanessa Williams, and Laverne Cox, Black women are solidifying their place in the horror genre.
But this isn’t anything new. Black women have always played a huge part of the genre and here is a list of some of our favorite actresses who have played badass Black women in horror.
01
Jada Pinkett-Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith played the role of Maureen Evans in SCREAM 2. Though her character meets her demise very early in the film, Jada’s death scene is one of the most iconic in the history of the franchise. And that was by design. In a 2018 EW interview with Lola Ogunnaike, Jada reveals how she told SCREAM director Wes Craven that “I want to die the most horrific death that has ever happened in a horror film”. Jada wanted to go out like a badass and her death was definitely memorable. It was parodied by her future Girls Trip co-star Regina Hall in Scary Movie.
02
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett is an acting powerhouse, and fans of the American Horror Story franchise were graced with three seasons of the ageless beauty on their TV screens. Bassett played Marie Laveauth in the Coven season, Desiree Dupree in the Freakshow season, and Ramona Royale in the Hotel season. Every character Angela Bassett has portrayed for the franchise is unquestionably beautiful and badass.
03
Brandy
Brandy was cast in the sequel of I Know What You Did Last Summer for the role of Karla Wilson. Karla steps in as Jennifer Love Hewitt’s best friend for part two of the trilogy and even manages to survive her encounters with “The Fisherman” to break the stereotype of the black characters always dying in horror movies.
04
Aaliyah
Aaliyah stars as Akasha, Queen of Vampires, in the final movie role before her tragic death. Unlike some of the badass ladies mentioned previously, Aaliyah plays the main villain in this film. When her character Akasha is suddenly awakened in the present day, the film's heroes have to team up to defeat the mystical powers of this badass vampire queen.
05
Joy Bryant
Joy Bryant plays Jill Dupay in the 05’ horror film The Skeleton Key. In this movie she supports Kate Hudson’s character in her supernatural battle on a New Orleans plantation. The story revolves around Hoodoo rituals and the main characters learning and using them to defend themselves against sinister spirits inhabiting the plantation. Though Joy Brant isn’t the main character of this story, she is positioned as a central piece to the unfolding story.
06
Halle Berry
Halle Berry, has enjoyed a one of a kind movie career. But when you think of Halle, horror movies aren’t the first to come to mind. However, she shattered all misconceptions about her acting range in 2003 when the horror thriller Gothika hit theaters. Halle Berry carried the role as a psychiatrist possessed by a ghost and received critical and fan acclaim for her acting in the movie.
07
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer is an Academy Award winning actress. Though this could be seen as a crowning achievement for most actresses, Octavia continued to challenge herself after winning this prestigious award. In 2019, she branched out into the horror thriller genre with her portrayal of Sue Ann in the movie Ma. In this movie she plays a hometown hermit who uses the youth in her town for an intricate revenge plot. Octavia is masterfully able to channel childhood trauma into a creepy horror villain in this film.
08
Betty Gabriel
Betty Gabriel may not have the most recognizable name, but she has one of the most iconic faces in horror movie history. Betty’s breakout role was as one of the survivors, Laney Rucker, in the third installment of the purge franchise. Betty Gabriel is most famously known for 2017’s Get Out where she played Georgina, one of the Armitage victims who had a white consciousness trapped in her body.
09
Tyler Perry aka Madea
This list wouldn’t feel complete if we didn’t give an honorable mentioned acknowledge Madea and the box office success of the Boo: A Madea Halloween franchise. The first installment Tyler Perry’s October comedy horror brought in a whopping $74.8 Million dollars and the sequel did a respectable 48.3 Million at the box office. Tyler Perry can add conquering this genre along with his other list of accomplishments.