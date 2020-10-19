8 Badass Black Women In Horror

01

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith played the role of Maureen Evans in SCREAM 2. Though her character meets her demise very early in the film, Jada’s death scene is one of the most iconic in the history of the franchise. And that was by design. In a 2018 EW interview with Lola Ogunnaike, Jada reveals how she told SCREAM director Wes Craven that “I want to die the most horrific death that has ever happened in a horror film”. Jada wanted to go out like a badass and her death was definitely memorable. It was parodied by her future Girls Trip co-star Regina Hall in Scary Movie.