7 Books To Satisfy Your ‘Black Is King’ Curiosity

Stock Images/Getty

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter reached across the diaspora to create a stunning ode to Blackness in Black Is King. The Disney Plus film was released at a time when many Black Americans are committing to educating themselves about their ancestor’s countries and cultures.

Quoting the Somali-British poet Warsan Shire, the singer, director, and producer invited Black Americans to reconnect with their collective roots. “You are welcome to come home to yourself. Let Black be synonymous with glory,” Beyoncé says, in the film.

The splendor of Black Is King represents Pan-Africanism, an ideology that has been gaining traction among Black people for generations. Pan-Africanism advocates for unity among African nations and their descendants across the globe. Interested in learning more about the topic? We’ve selected seven books to help you get your research started.