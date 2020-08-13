7 Books To Satisfy Your ‘Black Is King’ Curiosity
Stock Images/Getty
By Keyaira Boone ·

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter reached across the diaspora to create a stunning ode to Blackness in Black Is King. The Disney Plus film was released at a time when many Black Americans are committing to educating themselves about their ancestor’s countries and cultures.

Quoting the Somali-British poet Warsan Shire, the singer, director, and producer invited Black Americans to reconnect with their collective roots. “You are welcome to come home to yourself. Let Black be synonymous with glory,” Beyoncé says, in the film.

The splendor of Black Is King represents Pan-Africanism, an ideology that has been gaining traction among Black people for generations. Pan-Africanism advocates for unity among African nations and their descendants across the globe. Interested in learning more about the topic? We’ve selected seven books to help you get your research started. 

01
The Mis-Education of the Negro by Carter G. Woodson
This classic tackles the effects of social conditioning on Black students. It advises readers to approach their education with an independent mindset and consider the source when digesting information to stave off indoctrination.
Shop Now
02
The Looting Machine: Warlords, Oligarchs, Corporations, Smugglers, and the Theft of Africa's Wealth by Tom Burgis
Examine the cultural impact of economic isolation and exploitation on the continent.
SHOP NOW
03
Negro with a Hat: The Rise and Fall of Marcus Garvey by Colin Grant
Take a closer look at the reactions of previous generations to some of the concepts explored in Black Is King through the lens of the life of this Black nationalist leader.
Shop Now
04
Black Moses by Alain Mabanckou
This award-winning novel offers a gut-wrenching slice of life set in the 1970s Congo.
SHOP NOW
05
African Americans and Africa: A New History by Nemata Amelia Ibitayo Blyden
Learn about the growing dialogue between African Americans and Africans.
SHOP NOW
06
White Negroes: When Cornrows Were in Vogue ... and Other Thoughts on Cultural Appropriation by Lauren Michele Jackson
Jackson offers a nuanced look at the true origins of the trends co-opted by the mainstream media. Her work can inspire you to take a closer look at where the roots of "the culture" stem from.
SHOP NOW
07
These Bones Will Rise Again Book by Panashe Chigumadzi
The lives of two women are used as an entry point to the story of how a nation's people worked together to liberate themselves.
The lives of two women are used as an entry point to the story of how a nation's people worked together to liberate themselves.
SHOP NOW
TOPICS: