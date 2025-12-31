7 Albums To Look Out For In 2026

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Every new year brings the same question for music fans: what’s next? After a year that brought about some amazing albums, it reminded listeners that great art still rises to the top, even within an industry that can sometimes feel oversaturated.

While there’s still hope that Rihanna may finally return with her first album since ANTI, now nearly a decade old, or that Beyoncé could complete her ACT trilogy with a long-teased third chapter. Even without confirmed dates, those looming possibilities shape expectations, setting the tone for a highly-anticipated 2026.

What is confirmed paints a promising picture. The first quarter hopes to bring long-awaited releases from A$AP Rocky, Ari Lennox, Drake, and Ella Mai, while artists like Shaboozey and Kehlani are stepping into an even larger spotlight than they ever have before.

Take a look at the albums to look out for in 2026.

A$AP Rocky — Don’t Be Dumb (January 16)

After years of delays and teases, A$AP Rocky is finally ready to unload his fourth album. With a guest list that has yet to be confirmed as of press time, Don’t Be Dumb is slated to be one of the most popular releases of 2026.

Ari Lennox — Vacancy (January 23)

Ari Lennox enters a new chapter on Vacancy, her first release since leaving Dreamville. The album leans into an artist who is at a turning point in her career—which is great for any R&B lover.

IDK — Even The Devil Smiles (January 26)

IDK returns with a project that gives audiences a glimpse into his growth. If IDK executes it correctly, Even The Devil Smiles (a great title in my opinion) will be his entrance into true stardom.

Ella Mai — Do You Still Love Me? (February 6)

After living life for a few years, Ella Mai is back with her third album, leaning back into the romantic honesty that made her a fan favorite. Executive-produced by Mustard, the project brings back the producer artist tandem that we all love.

Shaboozey — Untitled (TBA)

Described as a “Western-inspired concept record centered on femininity,” Shaboozey’s next album signals deeper storytelling. If it lands as billed, this could be his most ambitious and surprising work yet.

Kehlani — Untitled (TBA)

After a turbulent year offstage, Kehlani refocused musically with two powerful singles (“Out the Window” and “Folded”) that suggest momentum is back. Hopefully, her upcoming album will position the singer as one of R&B’s most emotionally direct voices.

Drake — ICEMAN (TBA)

Drake’s ICEMAN rollout has unfolded like a movie, complete with episodes, and enough symbolism that it would make your head spin. Due to the magnitude of the Toronto rapper’s previous releases, the anticipation is really high for this upcoming album.