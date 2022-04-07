Loading the player…

AMC Networks is bringing viewers a new limited series crime thriller from executive producer Michael B. Jordan, this weekend. Starring Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis, 61st Street is a raw, thrilling drama series about Chicago high school athlete (with a promising future who gets wrongfully swept up into the criminal justice system.

As police and prosecutors investigate a presumed deadly drug bust with the athlete at the center, information and secrets come to light that threaten to unravel the police department’s code of silence.

In this exclusive clip, public defender Franklin Roberts (Vance) considers retirement and what impact, if any, he has left on the community. His wife Martha (Ellis) comforts him through what sounds like the beginning of an existential crisis as he looks back in evaluation of his career.

Examining themes of corruption, violence, and the justice system in a suspenseful, thrilling and introspective manner, 61st Street is poised to become the next can’t miss weekly program.

In addition to starring in the show, Vance serves as executive producer on the 8-episode series.

61st Street premieres Sunday, April 10 at 10pm ET/9c on AMC. The first two episodes will be streaming on both AMC+ and ALLBLK. Take a look at the trailer below:

