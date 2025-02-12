The 6th Annual Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating The Women Changing The Game

Getty Images/Jeff Schear

Picture this: a room filled with powerhouse women, dazzling in confidence, lifting each other up, and proving—yet again—that the future of sports is undeniably female. That was the energy at the 6th Annual Sports Power Brunch, held at the stunning Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans during Super Bowl week. With the NFL’s biggest game just days away, this event took center stage, celebrating the most influential women in the sports industry.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 05: Taylor Rooks attends The 6th Annual Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports presented by ESPN Films at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for The Sports Power Brunch)

Created by the ever-inspiring LaTonya Story, the Sports Power Brunch has grown into a must-attend event, earning national recognition from CNN, Sports Illustrated, ESSENCE, and even The Hollywood Reporter’s list of top Super Bowl week events. And honestly? It deserves all the hype.

Adding a historic layer to the celebration, the event was warmly opened by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the first Black woman mayor of the City of New Orleans. With grace, Mayor Cantrell set an inspiring tone that would shape the rest of the mood for the brunch, setting the stage for a celebration of empowerment and achievement.

The honorees themselves embodied that very spirit—women who not only excel in their respective fields but are also breaking down barriers for future generations. This year’s honorees weren’t just game-changers; they were trailblazers. From the front office to the field, these women are leading with strength, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to pushing the industry forward.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Jessica Boddy presents the Spotlight Award presented by the NFL to Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, Commissioner, HBCU Athletics onstage during The 6th Annual Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports presented by ESPN Films at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for The Sports Power Brunch)

Let’s start with the infamous Swin Cash—basketball legend turned executive powerhouse. As Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations for the New Orleans Pelicans, Swin took home the Impact Award for her leadership and dedication to the game. Already a Naismith Hall of Famer, she’s proving that success doesn’t stop at the final buzzer—it only evolves.

Then there’s Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, the dynamic Commissioner of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, who was honored with the Spotlight Award. A fierce advocate for HBCU athletics, Dr. Barnes has dedicated her career to creating opportunities for young athletes—especially women—making her exactly the kind of role model the sports world needs.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Chantre Camack, Senior Director, Talent Relations, ESPN, presents the Impact Award presented by ESPN Films to Swin Cash, SVP, Basketball Operations & Team Development, New Orleans Pelicans onstage during The 6th Annual Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports presented by ESPN Films at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for The Sports Power Brunch)

And if you don’t know Dawn Aponte’s name, it’s time to learn it. As the Chief Football Administrative Officer for the NFL, she is one of the most influential women shaping the game behind the scenes. Her strategic vision and expertise in football operations earned her the Visionary Award, a recognition well-deserved for the impact she continues to make in the league.

Of course, sports isn’t just about what happens on the field—it’s also about how it’s marketed to the world. Alicia Tillman, Chief Marketing Officer of Delta Airlines, is a visionary redefining how sports brands connect with fans. Her impact extends far beyond the airline industry, proving that strategic storytelling is just as crucial as the game itself. For her ability to elevate brands on a global scale, she was honored with the Leadership Award, a recognition that underscores her influence in shaping the future of sports marketing.

And finally, Ali Krieger—two-time World Cup Champion, soccer icon, and relentless advocate for gender equality—was honored with the Gamechanger Award, and let’s be real, she is one. Whether she’s dominating on the field or using her platform to push for equal pay in sports, Ali continues to inspire future generations of female athletes to fight for what they deserve.

If there’s one thing the 6th Annual Sports Power Brunch proved, it’s that women in sports aren’t just participating—we’re leading. From executive offices to championship games, we’re claiming our space, breaking barriers, and rewriting the rules. Events like this remind us that when we celebrate each other’s successes, we all win.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 05: Kysre Gondrezick attends The 6th Annual Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports presented by ESPN Films at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for The Sports Power Brunch)

So here’s to the Swin Cashes, Ali Kriegers, Dr. Kiki Baker Barneses, and LaTonya Storys of the world—and to every woman out there dreaming of making her mark in sports. The message from this year’s brunch?

Your time is now!

Keep shining, keep breaking barriers, and never stop cheering for the women making history.