50 Cent To Adapt Snoop Dogg’s 1993 Murder Trial At Starz

50 Cent has found yet another classic story of crime and hip-hop to adapt for the screen at Starz.

Hot on the heels of the massive success of BMF and a season 3 renewal for Power Book II: Ghost, rapper-turned-executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has tapped the 90’s for yet another true-life tale of drugs, murder, and the U.S. judicial system meeting at the intersection of gangster rap.

A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case will be the second entry in 50’s miniseries anthology series. Focusing on the 1993 murder trial that saw Snoop Dogg as its main defendant, the series will peel back the curtain on what the rap star dealt with both in front of, and behind the camera while fighting for his freedom.

Loading the player...

Then known as Snoop Doggy Dogg, the rapper, real name Calvin Broadus, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of rival gang member Philip Woldermariam. While he was standing trial, his debut album Doggy Style was topping the charts, with his single “Murder was the Case” one of the most popular tracks on the airwaves. Naturally, the violent nature of the track negatively impacted his court proceedings, though he was ultimately found not guilty.

“I am excited to finally tell the story of Murder was the Case,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge.”

“Murder was the Case is an incredible story,” 50 added. “Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom. The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television.”

The project is still looking for a writer, according to Deadline. Snoop’s tale will serve as the second installment in this Hip-Hop history anthology, with its first miniseries, The Massacre, set to focus on the infamous rap beef between rapper The Game and 50 Cent himself.