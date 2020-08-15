5 TV Series And Films We’re Streaming In August and September

After weeks of bingeing old series as part of my viewing entertainment, I thought I’d mix in some new projects available in August and September. With these varied hoots (Lamorne Morris is very smart, funny and Black in Woke) and horrors (Lovecraft Country’s deep dive on American racism is scarier than its otherworldly monsters), I’m happily watching these TV series and movies as the summer winds down.

This article appears in the September/October 2020 issue of ESSENCE magazine, available on newsstands August 25.