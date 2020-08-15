5 TV Series And Films We’re Streaming In August and September

After weeks of bingeing old series as part of my viewing entertainment, I thought I’d mix in some new projects available in August and September. With these varied hoots (Lamorne Morris is very smart, funny and Black in Woke) and horrors (Lovecraft Country’s deep dive on American racism is scarier than its otherworldly monsters), I’m happily watching these TV series and movies as the summer winds down.
This article appears in the September/October 2020 issue of ESSENCE magazine, available on newsstands August 25.
01
Lovecraft Country - August 16
Black folk driving through Lovecraft Country in 1954 need these essentials: a copy of The Safe Negro Travel Guide, a spare tire and a flashlight that scares off shoggoths—massive nocturnal tentacled creatures. That’s what Atticus (Da 5 Bloods’ Jonathan Majors), Letitia (a fiercely sublime Jurnee Smollett) and George (Courtney B. Vance) discover as they search for Atticus’s father, who sent his son a mysterious letter about his whereabouts. Based on Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel, an homage to the H.P. Lovecraft fantasy horror subgenre married with the equally terrifying reality of systemic racism in Jim Crow–era America, the HBO series is eerily and necessarily right on time. (HBO)
02
Tyler Perry's Madea Farewell Play - August 27
As he approached turning 50, in March 2019 Tyler Perry confirmed he was retiring the big-screen matriarch he created, wrote, directed and played because he wanted “to do things differently.” But “hellur!” the mogul pulls out Madea’s housecoat one final time for this stage version starring himself (above right) and longtime players Cassi Davis, David Mann and Tamela Mann. (BET Plus)
03
Power Book II: Ghost - September 6
For six seasons on Power, in a big, rich town Ghost and Tommy ruled the streets. In the end Ghost was no match for his own blood, son Tariq (Michael Rainey, Jr.), who killed him. This spin-off picks up with Tariq’s mom taking the fall for the murder. But with no money for her get-out-of-jail-free card, the teen follows in his father’s hustler footsteps by going into business with drug queen Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige) all while juggling college. That’s right, Papa had the last word when Ghost stipulated that Tariq’s hefty inheritance would arrive after graduation. (Starz)
04
Woke - September 9
When a White fan of cartoonist Keef (Lamorne Morris) says he didn’t realize Keef was Black, the artist blows off the microaggression as a way of maintaining harmony. That is until his harrowing run-in with cops. The incident awakens Keef’s double consciousness as well as random animated objects—hey, it’s a comedy— that encourage him to challenge the racism he’s long ignored. (Hulu)
05
Antebellum - September 18
In this psychological thriller, new filmmakers Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz cross horror fantasy with historical realism in their lead character, celebrated author Veronica (Janelle Monáe). An unapologetic critic of racial and gender inequalities, Veronica is sought after as a speaker, but at a conference in New Orleans she’s kidnapped after a night out with her dear friend (a hilariously plainspoken Gabourey Sidibe). In flashback sequences that toggle between Veronica’s tony life with her daughter (London Boyce) and supportive husband (Dear White People’s Marque Richardson) and her past life as a field slave on a Louisiana plantation, she’s seemingly caught between two vivid worlds (much like Dana in Octavia Butler’s Kindred). However, through these memories a bone-chilling question arises: Which of Veronica’s lives is real? (Lionsgate) Available on premium on-demand platforms on 9/18