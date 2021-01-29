5 Things To Know About The Star Of Wendy Williams’ Lifetime Movie Ciera Payton
If ever there was a movie you could guarantee would be a hot topic, it’s that of the hot topics queen Wendy Williams. Tomorrow (Jan. 30), her original movie and documentary air on Lifetime, addressing decades of rumors about her career and marriage and piecing together the story of how Williams came to rule the airwaves and dominate television as a talk show host.

It’s not only Williams’ story that’s unique, however. In and of herself, the 5’10” woman with a six-foot personality and unquestionably distinct Jersey accent, couldn’t be played by just anyone on screen. It took a special actress to step into the media personality’s size 11 shoes to portray her and that someone is Ciera Payton.

A daughter of the south, having been born in Mississippi and spent her childhood between New Orleans and Texas, you’d never guess from the movie’s trailer that Payton wasn’t born right in Williams’ hometown of Asbury Park. The accent, the height, the hair — Payton nails it all in her depiction of everyone’s favorite gossip girl. And though this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Payton on-screen– she currently stars in Tyler Perry’s The Oval— it also won’t be the last. That’s why we tried to learn as much about her and landing this part as we could before she takes off after this breakout role. Check out 5 things to know about Ciera Payton below.

Wendy Fans Cast Her

A difficult part of a biopic is getting viewers’ buy-in on the believability of the actor cast in the role, but Payton didn’t have that problem.

“Summer 2019, some “Wendy” watchers and Wendy’s fans started tweeting me and being like, ‘You should play Wendy Williams.’ And I’m like, ‘What? That’s so random,'” she tells ESSENCE. “I’m just going throughout my life, I’m auditioning, and people were tweeting me, ‘You should play Wendy Williams.’ And I didn’t even know that they were doing a movie about Wendy Williams.”

After season one of “The Oval,” on which Payton plays Lily Winthrop, aired on BET, the chatter about her portraying the talk show host picked up even greater steam.

“People were saying I should play her and I was like, ‘Well heck yeah, I’m going to play her.’ And so I started just watching her, pulling up anything I could pull up on her on YouTube. Every day I was watching her show. And finally in January 2020 Leah Daniels Butler, the casting director, called my agent and was like, ‘Hey, we’re casting for this movie, can Ciera come in?’ And I was like, ‘What? Look at God!'”

She Wore Fake Breasts For The Audition
Wendy’s breast implants are a huge part of her persona, which is why Payton had a hard time debating whether she should try to replicate them for her audition. Though she initially hesitated because she didn’t want the casting directors to think she had work done, Payton says ultimately she decided, “I can’t go into the audition and not do that. I just buried stuffing and put in socks and everything in.”
She Got A Little Star Struck Over Wendy
Though Payton says there’s only two celebrities she’s ever fan-girled over — Dr. Maya Angelou whom she got a chance to work with and Prince whom she saw at ESSENCE Fest — she had a little moment when Wendy Williams called her for the first time too.

I was just like, “Oh my God. Wendy Williams just called me and she knows my name. This is insane,” she recalls. “I think a little bit of the fandom for me really comes up because, again, I’ve been watching her show for years. I was living in New York when she first got her show. I remember listening to her being played on the radio when I was in the taxis. And then as an actor, my mom, every time I will book a role on something if it was two lines or whatever, my mom was like, ‘I hope you’re going to be on Wendy Williams.'”

She Worked With Intimacy Coordinators On Set
Wendy’s movie touches on a number of sensitive aspects of her life, including drug use and sexual assault, which were difficult scenes to film Payton says. “When we did the rape scene, I was so nervous going into that and the actor playing that character as well, he was also very nervous because he’s such a sweet, nice guy in real life,” she explains.

Before filming the scene, Payton implored some of her personal regimens, like saging the space. She also worked with intimacy coordinators to mentally prepare for the delicate moment. “I was like, ‘Look, we’re entering some really tough territory here, and I want to make sure to be really respectful of the story, but also respectful of my body,'” she says. “And we had some really great intimacy coordinators that came in and just kind of coached me a lot through the process of really trying to detach your mentality from your body because sometimes your mind really thinks you’re going through the action of being assaulted. So those things were tough.

She’s Witnessed Drug Addiction Up Close

New Orleans became Payton’s home when she was seven years old and it wasn’t long before she noticed the duality of the Crescent city.

“New Orleans is a city that’s so much fun, but there’s another side of it, lots of poverty and drug addiction. And I experienced that first as a child, watching my father struggle with that. And also another aunt of mine struggle with that,” she shares.

Witnessing those battles, Payton says, had a huge impact on her ambitions. “I would go and sit in these narcotics anonymous meetings with my dad and listen to people talk about their rock bottom. And then I’d be at school and be invited to shake President Clinton’s hand. It was this extreme of different spaces, different people. And so I think it was only natural that I proceeded towards the arts because of that.”

