5 Roles We Will Forever Remember Michael K. Williams For

Michael K. Williams left an intense and lasting impact on television and film during his nearly three decades on the screen. While friends, fans, and co-stars are still reeling from the shocking news of the prolific actor’s sudden death on Sunday, the memory of his beloved characters leaves us all reminiscing fondly on his acting skills and the passion displayed in his iconic roles. From Boardwalk Empire to The Wire, Williams delivered some of the most memorable performances in these series, often turning would-be side characters into series favorites.

In remembrance of his invaluable contributions to entertainment, we remember five of the roles that made him a fixture in some of our most beloved drama series.