34 Famous Women Of Proud African And Latina Heritage

The recent controversy surrounding Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical drama In The Heights shined a necessary light on Afro-LatinX representation in television in film. As critics drew attention to the omission of darker-skinned leads of African and Latin descent in the HBO Max project, audiences pointed out the plethora of choices director Jon M. Chu had when it came to casting actors who are representative of the predominately Dominican neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City.
The reality is members of the Afro-LatinX community are all around us. Unfortunately, entertainers have often felt they have to choose between their Blackness and their Latin heritage, leaving their rich mixed ancestry to be muddled and overlooked. Increasingly, actresses such as Gina Torres and Reagan Gomez continue to speak up about racial and ethnic duality, normalizing the experiences of individuals within their community and exemplifying just how dominant their talent is in Hollywood. And they’re not alone. Check out these women who are proud to share African and Latina heritage.
01
Janicza Bravo
Zola director Janicza Bravo’s parents are both tailors from Colón, Panama.
02
Trina
Miami rapper Trina’s mother is from the Bahamas while her father is from the Dominican Republic.
03
Shar Jackson
Moesha star Shar Jackson’s mother is of African American, Puerto Rican, and Mexican descent.
04
Bia
“Whole Lotta Money” rapper Bia is Puerto Rican and Italian.
05
Gina Torres
Actress Gina Torres’ parents are immigrants from Cuba.
06
Rico Nasty
Rapper Rico Nasty’ mother is Puerto Rican and her father is African American.
07
La La Anthony
Actress and television personality La La Anthony considers refers to herself as Afro-Puerto Rican.
08
Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson’s mother has white, Panamanian and Mexican ancestry while her father is Afro-Panamanian.
09
Tori Kelly
Singer Tori Kelly’s father is Jamaican and Puerto Rican. Her mother is German and Irish.
10
Tatyana Ali
Fresh Prince star Tatyana Ali’s mother is Afro-Panamanian and her father is Indo-Trinidadian.
11
Zoe Saldana
Both of actress Zoe Saldana’s parents are from the Dominican Republic.
12
Joan Smalls
Model Joan Smalls’ father is from Saint Thomas and her mother is Puerto Rican.
13
Rosario Dawson
In 2013 Rosario Dawson sent out a tweet clarifying her ancestry, writing, “I’m not biracial. I’m half Puerto Rican/Afro Cuban & half Irish/Native Indian.”
14
Amara La Negara
Singer and reality star Amara La Negara was raised in Miami by her mother who immigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic.
15
Indya Moore
Transgender Pose star Indya Moore is of Haitian, Puerto Rican, and Dominican ancestry and uses the pronouns they/them and she/her.
16
Cardi B
Cardi B’s mom is Trinidadian and her father is Dominican.
17
Melissa De Sousa
The Best Man actress Melissa De Sousa is Afro-Panamanian.
18
Yaya DaCosta
Yaya DaCosta has Brazilian and African American ancestry and speaks French, English, Spanish, and Portuguese.
19
Christina Milian
Christin Milian spoke on her Cuban roots with Latin Times
in 2014 saying, “As far as Afro-Cuban [goes], I’m finding more and more that there are people opening their eyes to seeing that Latinos come in all colors, all shades.”
20
MJ Rodriguez
MJ Rodriguez’s mother is African-American and her father is Puerto Rican.
21
Aja Monet
Poet Aja Monet is of Jamaican-Cuban descent.
22
Kelis
Kelis’s mother is Chinese-Puerto Rican and her father is African American.
23
Lauren Vélez
New York Undercover and Dexter alum Lauren Vélez is Puerto Rican.
24
Stacey Dash
Stacey Dash has African American and Mexican ancestry.
25
Young M.A
Young M.A’s mother is Jamaican and her father is Puerto Rican.
26
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko’s mother is of Spanish, Dominican, and Japanese descent. Her father has Native American, African-American, and German-Jewish ancestry.
27
Juju Castaneda
Love & Hip-Hop star Juju Castaneda’s parents are both Afro-Cuban immigrants.
28
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey’s father was African-American and Afro-Venezuelan. Her mother is Irish.
29
Keshia Chante
Former 106&Park host Keshia Chante’s mother is Portuguese and Puerto Rican and her father is Trinidadian.
30
Soledad O’Brien
Both of journalist Soledad O’Brien’s parents are immigrants. Her mother was an Afro-Cuban from Havana and her father was born in Queensland, Australia.
31
Claudette Ortiz
Former City High singer Claudette Ortiz is Puerto Rican.
32
Reagan Gomez-Preston
Actress Reagan Gomez-Preston’s mother is Puerto Rican. Her dad is African American.
33
Melody Thornton
Former Pussy Cat Dolls star Melody Thornton’s mother is Mexican American and her father is African American.
34
Amirah Vann
Queen Sugar and How To Get Away With Murder actress Amirah Vann was born to a Puerto Rican mother and African American father.
