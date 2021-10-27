3 Years After The Passing Of Ntozake Shange, ‘For Colored Girls’ Is Coming Back To Broadway

The seminal play for colored girls…who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf will return to Broadway in spring 2022.

The production is being directed and choreographed by Tony Award-nominee Camille A. Brown. Her previous credits include Choir Boy, Once On This Island, A Streetcar Named Desire and Jesus Christ Superstar Live on NBC.

This will be the very first time that the iconic play will be revived on Broadway since its initial debut at the Booth Theatre in 1976, though the play’s popularity has led to a number of off-Broadway productions celebrating its authenticity.

Brown shared her reverence for Shange’s talent in a statement to ESSENCE.

Courtesy of the Ntozake Shange Revocable Trust

“I am thankful for the love Ntozake Shange poured into our hearts. She gave us life and brought healing through her words. She provided a space for dance to live inside of her poetry. It is a gift. Lifting her name and honoring her always. Her brilliance is astounding and I am grateful to be able to honor her,” said Brown.

Shange passed three years ago on Oct. 27, 2018. Her death resulted in an outpouring of love, admiration and support from artists inspired by her daring to tackle Black feminist causes in her work prior to it becoming socially acceptable. She continued working despite her limited dexterity later in her life thriving on finding new ways to express her genius.

for colored girls…who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf was her most notable work. Like Richard Wesley’s Black Terror, and August Wilson’s Fences the play was ahead of its time.

It features a group of women (each assigned a color), who tell their personal stories of strife to the audience “using poetry, song and movement.”

In 2010, for colored girls was adapted into a film by Tyler Perry. ESSENCE’s December 2010 cover featured the movie’s stars, which included Loretta Devine, Kimberly Elise, Whoopi Goldberg, Thandiwe Newton, Janet Jackson, Anika Noni Rose, Tessa Thompson and Kerry Washington.