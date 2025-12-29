25 Best Black Culture Moments of 2025: ESSENCE Staff Picks

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

2025 was one for the record books! The year was full of super high peaks and extremely low valleys. Five years post the start of COVID-19, we are all still putting our lives back together — whether we realize it or not. The economy was shaky, we lost several cultural icons (some rather unexpectedly) and a plethora of anger-inducing policies went into effect beginning in January like DEI cutbacks thanks to our federal government.

But not everything in 2025 has been sad, bad or depressing. We had much to celebrate and countless positive happenings lit up our group text chats. From precious baby bumps and births to historic firsts in the political arena (Heyyy, Mary Sheffield!) to feel good cultural accomplishments like OutKast and Salt-N-Pepa being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And, even with the dismal job market, Black women pivoted like the bosses we have always been! See Exhibit A: The WeLoveUs.Shop.

Before we turn the corner and welcome in a new year, the ESSENCE staff recapped our unforgettable moments of 2025. Across departments, we brainstormed the people, places and things that kept us up at night, had us laughing uncontrollably and/or provided us with opportunities to seriously reflect on life itself.

So, take a walk down memory lane with us. Here are our top 25 moments of 2025!

Rapper and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson made their relationship official on the red carpet for Megan Pete & Thomas’s charity gala in July.

Black women in love and being loved out loud was one of the most special parts of 2025. We witnessed weddings, engagements and couples thriving together. From Ryan Destiny, Jordyn Woods and Megan Thee Stallion to Olandria Carthen and Venus Williams, seeing Black women embraced, cherished, and celebrated felt both affirming and necessary.

I watched countless Black artists etch their names into history in 2025, especially within hip-hop. Doechii has long been a favorite of mine, and seeing her hard work pay off as she became only the third Black woman to win Best Rap Album was the perfect way to kick off the year.

Rhyann Sampson, Social Media Manager

The ancestral juke joint scene in Ryan Coogler’s, Sinners is something that will stay with me forever. The cultural precision poured into portraying authentic vernacular dance styles which spanned generations and the breadth of the diaspora, was transformative.



– Sapphira Martin, Integrated Marketing Manager

The reimagining of the Studio Museum in Harlem shows that there is still value in Black art. My father, James Little, was one of the notable Black artists who was featured there in 1977. It means a lot to know that the work of Black artists is still being invested in and preserved.

Sophia Little, Art Director

Beyoncé made Grammy history as the first Black woman to snag Best Country Album of the Year.

My most unforgettable pop culture moment of the year has got to be when Beyoncé won Best Country Album at The Grammy Awards. It was over deserved and her reaction became a meme. A win is a win! [Beyoncé officially reached billionaire status this year, too.]

Danielle Wright, Girls United Content Editor

I found Cynthia Erivo’s turn in the movie Wicked wickedly entertaining so I was super happy to see part 2, Wicked: For Good, which opened the weekend before Thanksgiving, and is still doing well at the box office. “Defying Gravity” indeed!

What Hurricane Melissa did to Jamaica at the end of October had me ghosting all the women I know with that name. I’ll get back to y’all in 2026. Shout out to everyone helping in the rebuilding efforts.

Some folks were initially excited that the new pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, was American—until learning his lineage– his mom is from a Louisiana Creole family with African and Caribbean roots. Bless up to Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and his genealogical prowess for tracing that family tree.

We marked our 55th anniversary with the return of Susan L. Taylor, ESSENCE editorial director emeritus and a publishing icon. The ever-inspiring Taylor graced the cover of our July/August issue and as usual dropped pearls of wisdom in her feature story.

Grace White, Copy Chief

Malcolm-Jamal Warner on stage.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner‘s passing shook me. Death is inevitable, but there are some people in entertainment who you are never ready to pass away. When they do, it’s a harsh reminder that death is final. There’s an expiration to everyone’s contribution creatively in this lifetime.

Shelby Stewart, Associate Editor

Living through the Los Angeles wildfires only 8 days into the new year made me go, “WTF?”. I’m from Chicago and lived in L.A. for 7 years. I moved here from NYC. I’m in L.A. alone and my whole family is in Chicago. While I do live in the hills, my area was under high watch alert.



– Khadija Allen, Director of Media Relations

R&B veterans Brandy and Monica got their flowers this year while selling out arenas for one of 2025’s most talked about tours.

My most memorable moment of 2025 was attending Brandy & Monica’s The Boy Is Mine Tour. The music of those R&B icons is soul stirring so experiencing them live for the first time was such a thrill.

Kendrick Lamar playing the Super Bowl did not disappoint. His track selections, guest appearances and the symbolism behind his artistic direction left me and friends talking days after the big game. He crushed it!

Calune Eustache, Senior Experiential & Live Events Manager

LeBron James didn’t just play on December 7th. He crowned himself. Talk of replacements? Cute. He reminded everyone that legends don’t retire, they reign. Proof that when they count you out, you count yourself in.

Vanda Glanton, Program Operations Director

Brown Sugar and Voodoo by D’Angelo were iPod constants in college. After his death in October, I dove into his catalogue. For only three albums, he created a discography that is forever impactful and changed the trajectory of R&B and funk music.

– Victoria Uwumarogie, Senior Lifestyle Editor

Angel Reese is a bonafide baller with a fierce runway walk and an even fiercer business acumen.

Seeing Angel Reese walk in the Victoria’s Secret runway show this year was a real highlight! She not only looked fabulous, but also incredibly confident — even with chatter from haters. It was a reminder of how powerful Black women are, and that we can’t be put into a box. [Reese is also the highest-paid Black woman in basketball right now. #NothingButNet]

Akili King, Senior Beauty Editor

Lovie Simone (Keisha Clark) and Michael Cooper, Jr. (Justin Edwards) made magic in the refreshing coming of age story, ‘Forever.’

I have watched the Netflix Forever series an embarrassing number of times. From the on-screen chemistry of a stellar cast to the palpable layers of Black love it celebrated, the entire show is top tier. By the way: There would be no Justin Edwards if it wasn’t for Theo Huxtable. Rest peacefully, Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

More than 300,000 Black women lost their jobs in 2025. Yet, we still found fun ways to collectively live our best lives dancing to Boots on the Ground. We unapologetically own our joy despite the obstacles. Where ‘dem fans at?

Actress Zendaya channeled Diana Ross and her iconic foot suit in a white-hot custom Louis Vuitton look at this year’s MET Gala.

This year’s MET Gala: Superfine Tailoring Black Style theme forced the biggest names in entertainment, fashion and popular culture to acknowledge and celebrate the creative genius, ingenuity and resourcefulness of the Black Dandy.

Bridgette Bartlett Royall, Senior Features & Research Editor

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continue to buck tradition and strive for their own relationship and family goals.

In 2025, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were damn near everywhere. From Rocky’s legal victory and Chanel deal to Rihanna’s third pregnancy and headline appearances at the Met Gala, CFDA Awards, and Art Basel, the couple reminded everyone that their presence still sets the tone.

Seeing Amy Sherald’s American Sublime in person at the Baltimore Museum of Art was transformative, to say the least. Sherald’s work continues to expand how Black life is archived, and the exhibition’s journey to the BMA was equally as important.

This year, Nas stayed busy, releasing Light-Years with DJ Premier and closing out Mass Appeal’s Legend Has It… series, celebrating some of hip-hop’s iconic acts. Beyond music, he also helped push a major casino project forward in his home borough of Queens, reinforcing his reputation as a businessman.

Okla Jones, Senior Entertainment Editor

The 34-year-old New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has injected new life into the Big Apple.

Zohran Mamdani winning the mayoral seat in New York City is such a big moment for the next generation. That election was also the first time I voted in the city!

Grace Wales Bonner became the first Black women appointed to lead a major luxury fashion house, Hermès. As a Black girl who is fashion obsessed, this moment will live in my heart forever and everrrrrr.

Mecca Pryor, Editorial Assistant

What’s going on in Washington, D.C. with this abomination of an administration is one of the most troubling ongoing events of 2025 and beyond frustrating. We must turn out to vote en masse in the November 2026 midterms and end this madness!

Joseph Colucci, Editorial Production Director

Did we miss any of your top 2025 moments? Let us know on social media with a friendly tag: @essence.