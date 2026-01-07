2026 Actor Awards Nominations: ‘One Battle After Another’ And ‘Sinners’ Lead The Field

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Awards season continued Wednesday morning with the announcement of the 2026 Actor Awards nominations, marking the first year the ceremony moves forward under its updated name. Formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the honors were unveiled by Abbott Elementary star Janelle James and Heated Rivalry breakout Connor Storrie during a live Netflix stream.

Black-led projects made a strong showing, led by Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which emerged as one of the most talked-about films of the morning. The film earned ensemble recognition alongside individual nominations for Michael B. Jordan for Male Actor in a Leading Role, Miles Caton for Male Actor in a Supporting Role, and Wunmi Mosaku for Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

On the television side, Sterling K. Brown continued his awards-season run with a Male Actor in a Drama Series nomination for Paradise, while Abbott Elementary landed another ensemble nod. In film, Chase Infiniti’s leading actress nomination for One Battle After Another further highlighted a competitive year shaped by fresh voices and ambitious performances.

Voting will take place from January 14 through February 27 at 12pm PT. Presented by SAG-AFTRA, the 32nd annual Actor Awards ceremony streams live, March 1 on Netflix.

Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Frankenstein” (Netflix)

“Hamnet” (Focus Features)

“Marty Supreme” (A24)

“One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

“Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia” (Focus Features)

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (A24)

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue” (Focus Features)

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Emma Stone, “Bugonia” (Focus Features)

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A’zion, “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

Amy Madigan, “Weapons” (Warner Bros.)

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“F1” (Apple Original Films/Warner Bros.)

“Frankenstein” (Netflix)

“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” (Paramount Pictures)

“One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

“Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Television Categories

Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“Landman” (Paramount+)

“The Pitt” (HBO Max)

“Severance” (Apple TV)

“The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“The Studio” (Apple TV)

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise” (Hulu)

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower, “Severance” (Apple TV)

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio” (Apple TV)

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside” (Netflix)

Seth Rogen, “The Studio” (Apple TV)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio” (Apple TV)

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio” (Apple TV)

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday” (Netflix)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale” (Apple TV)

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit” (Netflix)

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex” (FX)

Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series