2026 Academy Awards Nominations: ‘Sinners’ Receives 16 Nods, Breaking The Oscar Record

Sinners (2025), Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The 2026 Oscar nominations were unveiled Thursday morning, setting the stage for one of the most closely watched awards races in recent years. Beginning at 5:30 a.m. PT, nominees were announced by Oscar-nominated actress Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater. The presentation streamed live across Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy’s social platforms, and aired on Good Morning America, with additional streaming via ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.

The nominations were revealed in two segments, covering all 24 categories. Early announcements included the supporting acting races, screenplay, costume design, and several technical fields, followed minutes later by the major categories, including lead acting, directing, and best picture.

Leading the pack was Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s genre-bending horror film, which made history by earning 16 Academy Award nominations, the most ever received by a single film. The feat surpasses the long-standing record of 14 nominations previously held by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land.

The film secured nominations in all major categories, including Best Picture, Best Director for Coogler, Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, Best Supporting Actor for Delroy Lindo, Best Supporting Actress for Wunmi Mosaku, and Best Original Screenplay. It also dominated across technical fields and the Academy’s newer casting category.

Today’s recognition arrives after a notably unfulfilled awards season for Sinners. Despite a strong box office showing—opening to roughly $48 million domestically and exceeding $60 million globally in its first weekend—and sustained audience support, the film was largely overlooked by major voting bodies. At the Golden Globe Awards, it received nominations but secured only two wins: Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Original Score for composer Ludwig Göransson. Jordan, praised for his dual performance as twins Smoke and Stack, left the Globes without an acting win. Critically, Sinners sparked debate for its themes, drawing mixed reactions even as its success fueled conversation throughout the year.

Final Oscar voting opens February 26 and closes March 5. The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Take a look at the full list of nominations below.

Best supporting actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Live-Action Short

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Animated Short

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia, Will Tracy

Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet, Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams, Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi & Script Collaborators

Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt

Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Original Song

“Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied To You” from Sinners

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!

“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

Best Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best International Feature

Brazil, The Secret Agent

France, It Was Just an Accident

Norway, Sentimental Value

Spain, Sirât

Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Film Editing

F1, Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen

Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners, Michael Shawver

Best Production Design

Frankenstein, Tamara Deverell

Hamnet, Fiona Crombie

Marty Supreme, Jack Fisk

One Battle After Another, Florencia Martin

Sinners, Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Train Dreams

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams