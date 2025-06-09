‘Purpose,’ Paul Tazewell And Kara Young Win Big At The 78th Annual Tony Awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Cynthia Erivo attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 78th Annual Tony Awards lit up Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night with a celebration of theatrical brilliance, moving performances, and historic wins—particularly for Black artists whose contributions continue to redefine Broadway’s cultural landscape.

Hosted by the radiant Cynthia Erivo, a Tony winner herself and Elphaba in the Wicked movie, the ceremony offered a seamless blend of humor, heart, and homage. Opening the show with a playful nod to over-the-top production suggestions, and a charming backstage moment with Oprah Winfrey—who offered sage advice to “just be yourself”—set the tone for a night filled with excitement.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Host Cynthia Erivo performs onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The ceremony honored the best in theater, with Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Purpose taking home the coveted award for Best Play. A powerful family drama exploring Black political legacy and personal scandal, Purpose resonated both critically and commercially this season, following its Pulitzer Prize win earlier this year. Jacobs-Jenkins made history by becoming only the third playwright to win Tony Awards in consecutive years, following his 2024 win for Appropriate.

Kara Young, one of the stars of Purpose, also made Tony history by winning Best Featured Actress in a Play—her second win in as many years. In doing so, she became the first Black performer to receive Tony Awards in back-to-back seasons. Young’s performance was hailed as both nuanced and unforgettable, further cementing her as one of the most dynamic talents on the stage today.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Kara Young accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play award for “Purpose” onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The night wasn’t without its surprises. Despite Gypsy receiving five nominations and Audra McDonald earning a record-breaking 11th Tony nod, the legendary performer was shut out, losing Best Actress in a Musical to Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Blvd.). Still, McDonald brought the house down with her stirring performance of “Rose’s Turn,” delivering a masterclass in musical theater.

In the musical categories, Natalie Venetia Belcon took home Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her work in Buena Vista Social Club, a win that underscored the night’s theme of intergenerational Black excellence. Costume designer Paul Tazewell also earned a Tony for Death Becomes Her, capping off a banner year that also included an Oscar win for his work on Wicked. In his acceptance speech, Tazewell paid tribute to his journey: “The Black, queer, little boy, in Akron, Ohio, had no idea that in 2025, he would have the year that he had.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Paul Tazewell accepts the Best Costume Design of a Musical award for “Death Becomes Her” onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Other standout moments included dazzling musical numbers from 11 current Broadway productions, Gary Edwin Robinson accepting the Excellence in Theatre Education Award, and a show-stopping reunion of the original Hamilton cast. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., and company electrified the audience with a 10th-anniversary medley that brought back the magic of the groundbreaking musical.

From Kara Young’s trailblazing win to Jacobs-Jenkins’ back-to-back triumphs and Tazewell’s emotional acceptance, this year’s Tonys were more than just a celebration of Broadway—they were a testament to the enduring power of Black artistry, on and off the stage.

For a full list of winners, click HERE.