The 2025 Roots Picnic Returns To Philadelphia For An Unforgettable Weekend Of Music and Culture

Get ready for another unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and community as The Roots and Live Nation Urban announce the return of the 2025 Roots Picnic. The festival is set to take place at its longtime home, The Mann in Fairmount Park, on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1. Known for its vibrant mix of legendary acts, rising stars, and electrifying collaborations, this event continues to stand as one of the most anticipated music festivals of the year.

This year’s lineup promises an extraordinary mix of musical icons and contemporary trailblazers. For starters, the soulful D’Angelo will take center stage alongside The Roots. Adding to the excitement, Lenny Kravitz, a four-time Grammy Award winner and rock legend, will deliver an electrifying set spanning his decades-long career, including music from his latest album, Blue Electric Light.

Philly’s own Meek Mill will also make his long-awaited debut at the festival, bringing his signature energy and anthems to the hometown crowd. Additional acts include hip-hop heavyweights Jeezy, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, the incomparable Musiq Soulchild, commemorating the 25th anniversary of his beloved debut album Aijuswanaseing, and The Roots will highlight the 30th anniversary of their album Do You Want More?!!!??!

Continuing its tradition of highlighting dynamic emerging talent, GloRilla, fresh off the success of her album Glorious, will bring her high-energy to Philadelphia. Festival-goers will also be treated to sets from Tems, Kaytranada, Miguel, Kur, Elmiene, Crystal Waters, Laila!, and many more. Plus, expect Backyard Band featuring CeeLo Green to bring their signature go-go sound to the lineup.

The 2025 edition also features an expanded day party lineup. Fans can sing along to Trap Karaoke, groove to Chill Vibes featuring DJ Aktive, immerse themselves in classic R&B at Doo-Wop…That R&B Party, and vibe out at the Dear Summer Festival.

Last year’s sold-out Roots Picnic saw unforgettable moments, including a New Orleans musical tribute featuring Lil Wayne, The Roots, PJ Morton, Trombone Shorty, and Lloyd. The festival also made history as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker recognized The Roots for their contributions to the city’s arts and economy. Expect this year to bring even more memorable moments.

Presale tickets will be available starting tomorrow, February 18 at 10 AM ET through Thursday, February 20 at 11:59 pm ET. General on-sale begins Friday, February 21 at 10 AM ET. All tickets, including weekend passes and VIP packages, will be available HERE.