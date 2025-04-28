Outkast, Salt-N-Pepa And Chubby Checker Among List Of Inductees For 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

From Top: L-R, Prince Williams for WireImage, Theo Wargo, and Paul Natkin.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revealed its 2025 class of inductees, celebrating artists who shaped the sound of popular music. Among those honored are three icons whose influence spans generations: Southern hip-hop pioneers OutKast, groundbreaking rap group Salt-N-Pepa, and early rock trailblazer Chubby Checker.

For OutKast, the honor marks a major milestone in a storied career that changed the direction of hip-hop forever. When Big Boi and André 3000 burst onto the scene in the mid-’90s, they shifted the industry’s attention southward, putting Atlanta on the global map. Albums like ATLiens, Aquemini, and the Grammy-winning Speakerboxxx/The Love Below cemented their reputation as fearless innovators.

Salt-N-Pepa will receive the Rock Hall’s prestigious Musical Influence Award, a fitting tribute to a group that kicked down doors for women in hip-hop and beyond. With platinum albums, Grammy wins, and mainstream crossover hits like “Push It” and “Whatta Man,” Salt-N-Pepa proved that rap wasn’t just a boys’ club.

Chubby Checker’s induction is one of the night’s most poignant moments. Known for his 1960 hit “The Twist,” Checker helped ignite a dance craze that defined an era and left a permanent mark on rock and roll. His decades-long quest for recognition has been well-documented: from a public plea in Billboard magazine to a letter of frustration sent directly to the Rock Hall. Now, after nearly 40 years of eligibility, he’s finally getting his flowers.

“Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

This year’s class highlights the Hall’s growing effort to embrace a broader, more inclusive definition of rock and roll—one that honors artists from a range of genres and backgrounds who pushed boundaries and expanded the culture. In addition to the performers, the ceremony will honor Warren Zevon with the Musical Influence Award, and key behind-the-scenes figures like Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, and Carol Kaye with the Musical Excellence Award. Industry titan Lenny Waronker will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award for his contributions to the business side of music.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event will stream live on Disney+, with an edited broadcast airing later on ABC.